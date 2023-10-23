National Forest staff reduce wildfire risk in Iosco Co.

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) – Staff with the Huron-Manistee National Forest are creating fuel breaks along East River and Mead Roads in Au Sable Township in order to reduce the risk of wildfires, which directly impact community infrastructure and residents.

This summer, crews removed Jack pine and brush to bring down the fire risk to the Oscoda School Complex and the wildland of Oscoda. The land management agency plans to burn the fuels over winter when air quality and fire spread is more manageable, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“In 1985, the River Road fire threatened the town of Oscoda, especially the school buildings. Since then, there have been other fires that had the potential to impact the town but were suppressed by emergency responders,” said Matt Malesic, Huron zone fuels specialist. “Prescribed burning and fuels reduction projects are designed to help reduce the possibility of a wildfire impacting the town and the school. In addition to helping to mitigate wildfire impacts to the community there are several ecological benefits for a variety of threatened species in these fire dependent ecosystems.”

The removal includes Jack pine eight inches or less in diameter, limbing and cutting down large wooded debris into firewood sized chunks, cutting down large pine debris while limbing up all standing live pine to prevent wildfire from touching the tree canopy, and cutting stumps flush to the ground, Malesic said.

“In an effort to have some resilience of hardwoods in this fuel break, oak regeneration clumps are being thinned by selecting for the largest, healthiest oak and thinning all others around it within an area up to a 20-foot radius,” Malesic said.

The location has been getting prescribed fire treatments for almost 30 years, according to Brian Stearns, forest fuels officer.

“Since 1996, the Forest Service has been conducting prescribed fires in this area at intervals of every three to five years with a successful return of fuels management,” Stearns said. “The fuels treated in these projects are typically surface vegetation like grasses, sedges, and forbs, as well as shrub layers such as blueberry and overstory vegetation such as coniferous trees.”

Crews construct cut vegetation into teepees, anf place lighter fuels to the bottom of the pile with larger material on top. It’s the same way you would build a campfire. Piles can burn readily in the winter, even with snow on the ground.

On top of reducing wildfire risk to the school complex and a DTE Energy gas line corridor, it creates a 50-foot wide holding line in case the community needs a defensive barrier.

“We were fortunate to have additional resources on forest that could help us work on this planned project, prepping it for a burn window this winter,” Malesic noted.

Residents can do their part as well.

“A proactive approach as a property owner can benefit not only the health of your land but help to reduce the spread of wildfire on your property,” Stearns said.

Be sure your home ignition zone is addressed before anything else. A hot ember can travel up to two miles under the right conditions and can land in a roof or gutter and ignite a house fire. Examine your foundation, roofing or decking and dispose of any potential spots an ember could spark a fire, according to Stearns.

Also, keep a lean, clean and green area 30-feet around your home. This area creates a defensible working space for emergency personnel responding to a wildland or structure fire.

For more information, the USDA Forest Service and Firewise offer Protect your Property from Wildfire: The Great Lakes Edition. Or visit Firewise.org for a two-page wildfire risk reduction checklist.

For more information about fire management, restrictions, closures and more, contact the Huron-Manistee National Forests district offices.

