Nightly closures to start westbound on Liberty Bridge

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP) said starting Tuesday, the Liberty Bridge will be closing to westbound traffic every night.

BCBP said a full westbound closure of the bridge will begin Tuesday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 27.

The closure will be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night.

Additionally, during that time the off-ramp to Marquette Avenue will be closed to traffic from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

BCBP said the closures will allow for expansion joint maintenance on the Liberty Bridge.

