The Spirit defeat the Knights 6-4 with a Nic Sima hat trick

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit returned home tonight for their Pink Out game against the London Knights.

3rd period and the game is tied 2-2. Aiden Young takes the shot and it’s redirected by Nic Sima for the goal and that would give him a hat trick on the night and the Spirit lead.

A few minutes later and it’s tied 3-3. Off the face-off, Zayne Parekh gets the puck. He shoots and scores. His 2nd of the season and the Spirit retake the lead.

Later in the 3rd and we’re tied again, it’s 4-4. A shot is blocked and Valentin Zhugin gets the rebound and shoots from his knee on a tough angle and scores. His 6th goal of the season.

After an empty-netter from Saginaw, the Spirit get the win tonight 6-4.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.