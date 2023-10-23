Whaley’s Children’s Center closing downtown resale boutique

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Whaley’s Children’s Center announced it is closing its resale boutique in downtown Flint.

The boutique, Reclaimed by Whaley, will close on Dec. 15.

The center said the decision to close is in response to the economic climate over the past couple of years.

The organization said it is going to reallocate resources to better support the center’s mission of safeguarding and nurturing the children it serves.

“For Whaley Children’s Center, the decision to close the store was not made lightly, and we can’t express just how tremendously grateful we have been for our loyal customers, donors, and community partners who have supported us throughout the years,” said Mindy Williams, president and CEO of Whaley Children’s Center. “Their generous contributions have made a significant impact on the lives of countless children. It is a bittersweet transition because we will miss our downtown community and neighbors very much, but we also look forward to the future and sharing our journey as we explore new avenues to fulfill the purpose of Reclaimed by Whaley in 2024.”

