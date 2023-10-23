Whaley’s Children’s Center closing downtown resale boutique

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Whaley’s Children’s Center announced it is closing its resale boutique in downtown Flint.

The boutique, Reclaimed by Whaley, will close on Dec. 15.

The center said the decision to close is in response to the economic climate over the past couple of years.

The organization said it is going to reallocate resources to better support the center’s mission of safeguarding and nurturing the children it serves.

“For Whaley Children’s Center, the decision to close the store was not made lightly, and we can’t express just how tremendously grateful we have been for our loyal customers, donors, and community partners who have supported us throughout the years,” said Mindy Williams, president and CEO of Whaley Children’s Center. “Their generous contributions have made a significant impact on the lives of countless children. It is a bittersweet transition because we will miss our downtown community and neighbors very much, but we also look forward to the future and sharing our journey as we explore new avenues to fulfill the purpose of Reclaimed by Whaley in 2024.”

Read next:
Nightly closures to start westbound on Liberty Bridge
Drivers avoiding Liberty Bridge
Autoworkers add key Stellantis pickup truck plant to strikes, shutting down big profit center
UAW adds largest Sterling Heights Ram plant to strike
MSU suspends employee involved with allowing Hitler’s image on videoboard
Michigan State University partners with Army for new research
National Forest staff reduce wildfire risk in Iosco Co.
Woody pine and hardwood debris are piled into smaller structures for future pile burning when...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge
Extra security at Friday’s Heritage High football game
Extra security at Friday’s Heritage High football game
Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil, left, breaks up a pass intended for Michigan State...
Michigan dominates MSU, retains Paul Bunyan Trophy
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
A funeral is set for a slain Detroit synagogue president as police continue to investigate a motive
Kelly McWhirter
Investigators believe they found murder weapon in search for Flushing woman

Latest News

Nightly closures to start westbound on Liberty Bridge
The missing person has been found safe.
Missing Genesee Co. man found safe
Delta College History department to offer insight on Arab/Israel conflict
In order to get grants that would fund new trash and recycling carts, Flint City Council needs...
Priority Waste contract to go back before Flint City Council
Happy Monday, Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a wonderful weekend, here are five stories to get...
Monday, Oct. 23, 2023: 5 things you need to know