$161 million in federal funds allocated to help Michiganders pay for energy

Heating Costs
Heating Costs(MGN Online)
By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Do you need help paying for energy? If so, you may be eligible for part of $161,019,682.

The assistance comes from the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The program helps families afford heat and air conditioning and prevents power shut-offs.

Michigan senators Gary Peters and Debbi Stabenow pushed for a $100 million increase for the program via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Michigan communities can experience both bitter cold in the winter and extreme heat during the summer,” said Senator Peters in a statement. “I fought for this critical funding to help ensure folks have the support they need to keep themselves, their families, and their homes safe when we experience dangerous temperatures.”

“Michigan is no stranger to extreme cold. As we head into the winter season, this critical funding will help ensure that Michigan families don’t have to choose between keeping the heat on and putting food on the table,” said Senator Stabenow.

To see if you’re eligible for assistance, click here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 29-year-old killed after truck chases down, hits dirt bike
Generic police lights
Sheriff: Woman killed, man critically injured after deer hits motorcycle
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
MDHHS, MSHDA announce new housing program
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Lotto 47 logo
Michigan Lottery player wins $3.4M jackpot

Latest News

UAW Strike
Local UAW picketers unsatisfied with Ford-UAW tentative agreement
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Oct. 27
Exit 13 is wrapping up its frights and scares at its Mt. Morris location before moving for next...
This Halloween is your last chance to visit Exit 13
Fire
Woman dies in Grand Blanc Twp. house fire
Businesses, fire, police, and more passing out candy at the 2nd annual 'We Love Saginaw...
TV5 Wake-Up joins Saginaw businesses at 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat