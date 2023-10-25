Construction worker killed doing ‘selfless’ act, coroner says

PEORIA COUNTY (WEEK/Gray News) - A construction worker in Illinois was struck and killed by a car while he was “selflessly” working to remove debris from a road, according to authorities.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 49-year-old Christopher Neff took proactive safety measures when he was hit and killed by a passing car on Monday morning.

Neff was hit while “selflessly engaged in the retrieval of debris from the roadway,” according to Harwood.

At the time of the accident, Neff was wearing neon green clothing and had caution lights illuminated on his construction vehicle.

He suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries.

“This tragic occurrence serves as a poignant reminder of the ever-present dangers on our roadways, even when precautions are taken,” Harwood said. “Let us collectively emphasize the significance of road safety, always being vigilant for pedestrians, and consistently prioritizing safety in our daily actions.”

The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police.

