Game of the Week preview, playoff week 1: Bullock Creek Lancers

BULLOCK CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s playoff time for high school football in Michigan, and the first TV5 Game of the Week of the postseasons will feature Bullock Creek and Clare.

Bullock Creek finished the regular season with a 6-3 record and made the postseason after missing it in 2021 and 2022.

The Lancers are entering the playoffs with some serious momentum. Last Friday, Bullock Creek came back to defeat Swan Valley for the first time since 2007.

Head Coach Chris Holly and the team believe this win is the kind of confidence booster they needed to work towards winning their first district title in 18 years.

“We’re feeling pretty good. Last week was a game-changer honestly. It’s making us feel, well, we’re feeling pretty good so, hopefully we’ll have a good game on Friday,” said Nick Schneider, a senior and wide receiver/outside linebacker for the team.

Fellow senior Landon Tarkowski, who is a quarterback/defensive back for the team, said this year, the team is not quitting on itself.

“I think this year especially we flipped the switch,” he said. “Like before we would always quit on ourselves, like get down and wouldn’t come back. But in the second half of Swan Valley, we showed how we can actually play. We flipped the switch and got the win.”

Holly said the team needed a game like the one they played last Friday so they understood what they could do.

“Yeah especially in the fourth quarter in the second half of that football game. We kind of dominated that and that’s what we’ve been looking for all season. We’re pretty physical, Clare is super physical, so we needed it. We needed a fourth quarter like that so these kids understand and believe in what they have,” he said.

On Thursday, TV5 will preview the home team: the Clare Pioneers.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.