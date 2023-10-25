Hundreds of Flint homes auctioned off; residents facing possible evictions

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Some Flint residents are facing an uncertain future after hundreds of properties were auctioned off in September and purchased by an out-of-state investor.

“Right now, we have 190 homes inside the city of Flint with people in them. They don’t know what’s going to happen with this out-of-state investor, whether they’re going to be evicted, whether they’re going to be allowed to purchase their home or allowed to rent their home,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

This is why Neeley made a proposal to the Flint City Council to allocate $50,000 in ARPA funds to help these residents and others like them facing foreclosure. The money will be used to provide legal resources for families.

Related: Mayor proposes $50K in ARPA funds to help evicted Flint residents

“$50,000 for pre-imposed individuals that’s going through foreclosure. We’ll be able to give them some level of support and also an idea about what’s going to happen next,” Neeley said.

Flint City Council did not vote on the proposal at its last meeting.

Meanwhile, Michael Freeman, executive director of the Genesee County Land Bank, said he believes the justice system will take a close look at To Life Real Estate and what their intentions are with this bundle of homes it purchased in September.

“Eviction isn’t an overnight thing. You can’t look at somebody and just say, ‘You need to vacate the property immediately.’ You have to go to court,” Freeman said. “I think that it will be very interesting to me what will happen when the investor goes to court and is trying to make a case for eviction. And then perhaps the occupant says, ‘Well you know, my toilets don’t work. I don’t have heat.’ I don’t think that the courts will look very kindly upon an out-of-town investor who’s trying to evict somebody without doing all the due diligence required.”

Freeman said he thinks it would be best for To Life Real Estate to collaborate with this community.

“They probably should work with the city, work with the powers that be, be humane. Work with individuals and don’t give them a timeline of ‘seven days to respond or else we’ll begin the eviction process,’” Freeman said.

However, TV5 has found out exactly what is happening to at least one person who lives in the home he used to own.

Flint resident J.D. Smith said he was blindsided when a visitor showed up at his front door last week.

Flint resident J.D. Smith said he was blindsided when a visitor showed up at his front door last week.

“Oh man, my blood pressure shot up. That’s what happened,” Smith said.

Smith said that was how he felt after a representative from To Life Real Estate stopped by.

“He said, ‘Your house has been sold,’ and I said, ‘What do you mean my house has been sold?’ He said, ‘If you still want to stay in it, you’ve got to rent it, at least $600 a month.’ I said, ‘What are you talking about man? I’ve been here 30 years.’ He said, ‘Well, you don’t own the house no more.’ That’s what he told me,” Smith recounted.

Smith’s home was one of 230 auctioned off to To Life Real Estate.

Smith, who paid off the home in 2016, said he fell behind on property taxes after his wife, who handled the finances, passed away three years ago.

He said other family members thought they had worked out a payment plan for the late taxes, but they found out last week that that wasn’t the case.

“This is hurting me every day. I can’t sleep because it’s like a bomb dropped on me. You know, it happened so sudden, you know? So, it’s not good at all,” Smith said.

The letter from To Life Real Estate, dated Oct. 16, gave Smith seven days to call and discuss rental options, otherwise, a writ of possession, better known as eviction, would be filed.

Smith, who is known in the Vehicle City from his days as a blues artist, is disabled. He said his home is his only place of comfort.

“I got a broken arm over here. I fell. My neck is twisted. So, I’m in bad shape, but I feel comfortable right here. When I pass on, I want to pass on from here, not nowhere else,” Smith said.

But right now, it’s unclear if he’ll get to live out the rest of his days there.

“I’m just waiting to see what the next move is going to be, and I’m hoping that I get my house back,” he said.

TV5 reached out to To Life Real Estate for comment but is still waiting to hear back.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.