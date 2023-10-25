Local UAW workers react to potential deal with Ford

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - If Ford and the UAW can reach an agreement soon, it could end the union’s strike against Ford, but there has not yet been any word of the union making a counteroffer to Stellantis or General Motors (GM).

TV5′s Trae Harris spoke to a local UAW member on the picket line outside of GM’s Davison Road processing center in Burton to find out what more union members are looking for in a possible contract.

“Like training a child. When behavior is good, we’ll treat you good. When behavior is bad, you deal with consequences,” said UAW member Mike Castro.

After the announcement of walkouts at Stellantis and GM’s largest plants this week, picketers say morale is good on the lines, praising the new negotiation tactics of the UAW.

“The more irresponsible the company acts, the more disrespectful the company acts, they’re dealing with consequences if things aren’t changing up. So before, at least they knew that if a plant was getting walked out, it was only going to happen on Friday. Now they know, well now, it could happen at any time. So, they lost that privilege of at least knowing what to expect,” Castro said.

While Castro feels the offers from the Big Three automakers are getting better, he feels they are lacking in certain aspects.

“Get our work-life balance back. Every plant is different, but at our plant, the overtime is outrageous,” he said. “I mean, when we transferred into this plant, we had seven days a week. You know, no days off for a year straight. And so work-life balance is important. I don’t necessarily think a 32-hour work week is a solution for it.”

Castro’s biggest concern is making sure employees aren’t starting over with their raises. He said he’s been working at the plant for 10 years and is currently maxed out with his wages. He doesn’t want to see others or himself having to work to earn the wages they already feel they deserve.

“And I have to work another four years to get less than a dollar a year to be maxed out again,” he said.

Although there is no word yet on the union’s counteroffer to GM, if the UAW can reach a tentative agreement with Ford, it could be used as a model to seek similar contract settlements with GM and Stellantis.

During past strikes, a deal with one automaker has led the other companies to match it with their own settlements.

