Saginaw Public School District launches new app

By Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw Public School District (SPSD) announced the launch of a new app that will keep students and parents informed about what is happening at their school.

Students and parents can select which schools they would like to receive notifications from, and the app will show them a list of upcoming events and updates about what is happening throughout the school, the district said.

Users can also enable push notifications to receive alerts and news related to their school.

The app is available for Apple and Android users. Click here to download the app for Android, and click here to download the app for an Apple device.

