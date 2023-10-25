Saginaw Spirit gearing up to host Memorial Cup this spring

The Great Lakes Bay Region is preparing for the Canadian Hockey League’s Memorial Cup to arrive this spring in Saginaw.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT
On Wednesday, Oct. 25, the Saginaw Spirit and the Go Great Lakes Bay Convention and Visitor’s Bureau hosted a “lunch and learn” at the Dow Event Center.

The Spirit wanted to highlight how it won the bid to host, the events coming to the bureau, and the community stakeholders who bring people into the area.

The team’s president and managing partner, Craig Goslin, said getting everyone on board will help make the 10-day event the best Memorial Cup ever, with a long-term goal of attracting other major events to the area.

“The CHL Memorial Cup has never been hosted in the U.S. Center for the Ontario Hockey League. It’s the first time since 1919. So this is a great opportunity for our community to be on an international stage to show just how awesome Saginaw is,” Goslin said.

The Memorial Cup is expected to have a $20 to $25 million economic impact in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Goslin said there will be fan fests before every game at the Jolt Credit Union Event Park across the street from the Dow Event Center.

In addition, a band or musical will be announced soon for a concert on June 1. Events are planned outside of Saginaw as well, including in Frankenmuth, Bay City, and Midland.

“It’s going to be a real festive atmosphere. Even if you don’t go to the games, you’re gonna come down here and want to be a part of the Memorial Cup,” Goslin said.

The Memorial Cup will be from May 24 through June 2. You can get tickets here.

