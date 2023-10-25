Waves of rain continue, occasional breaks along the way

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Alert forecast this evening.
By Chris Easlick
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers passed through certain areas this morning, and we’re continuing to see rain pass through other areas this evening.

Rain chances will continue the next few days, but for many, there will be some extended breaks along the way between rounds, which should hopefully provide a chance to get anything done outdoors that you still need to get done, and temperatures should stay on the mild side through at least Friday.

This Evening & Overnight

The areas seeing rain this evening are in our southern zones, Shiawasee, Genesee, and Lapeer counties. These areas will see showers remain possible through the evening, but we should see somewhat of a break early in the overnight. That won’t last long, as the next wave of rain will overspread the area late tonight and early Thursday.

No severe weather is expected, though some heavier pockets of showers are expected as this wave moves through. You can track rain through the night using our Interactive Radar!

Lows will be in the 50s and 60s tonight.
Lows will be in the 50s and 60s tonight.(WNEM)

Temperatures were much cooler today, with many 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon and evening. These temperatures, mostly in the 60s, won’t fall very far again tonight with our continued southwesterly wind and clouds. We’ll land mostly in the 50s and 60s for lows tonight.

Thursday

Rain is most likely Thursday morning, before we get a break around midday.
Rain is most likely Thursday morning, before we get a break around midday.(WNEM)

Rain will be most likely Thursday morning, with the main area of rain lifting north of the region into the early afternoon. Once it clears out, many will have a chance to dry out for several hours before rain is expected to return during the evening.

While many will get a break Thursday afternoon, areas to the west and northwest may not be so...
While many will get a break Thursday afternoon, areas to the west and northwest may not be so lucky.(WNEM)

The exception to this drying out period will be areas farther to the west and north, closer to the boundary. There may be a small window that some of these areas have a chance to slow down a bit with the rain, but not as much as those farther to the east. The picture above represents these areas reasonably well.

Rain is expected to return Thursday evening for those who got a break.
Rain is expected to return Thursday evening for those who got a break.(WNEM)

Rain will continue Thursday evening and early in the overnight, and begin slowing down into Friday morning’s commute. Totals are expected to range from 0.25″ to 0.50″ in the southeastern half of the area, to 0.50″ to 1″ in the northwest half.

Rainfall projections are expected to be heaviest to the northwest on Thursday.
Rainfall projections are expected to be heaviest to the northwest on Thursday.(WNEM)

With plenty of clouds and showers tomorrow, we shouldn’t see a significant warm up from the morning. But since we’re starting the day in the 50s and 60s, highs around the upper half of the 60s to near 70 aren’t unreasonable on Thursday.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 60s to near 70 on Thursday.
High temperatures are expected to be in the 60s to near 70 on Thursday.(WNEM)

Winds will still be blustery, southwesterly around 10 to 15 miles per hour sustained, with gusts near 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Friday will also feature showers, but like the previous days, we should see lingering scattered showers during the morning, followed by an extended break, then another round of showers for the evening hours.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 29-year-old killed after truck chases down, hits dirt bike
Generic police lights
Sheriff: Woman killed, man critically injured after deer hits motorcycle
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
MDHHS, MSHDA announce new housing program
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Lotto 47 logo
Michigan Lottery player wins $3.4M jackpot

Latest News

Meteorologist Diane Phillips has your First Alert forecast.
First Alert: Friday afternoon, Oct. 27
Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your First Alert forecast.
First Alert: Friday morning, Oct. 27
Friday is the last warm day of the foreseeable future.
Last warm day Friday with a few more showers
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Thursday evening forecast.
First Alert Forecast: Thursday evening, Oct. 26
One more day of warmth is expected on Friday.
Rain returns this evening, a few more showers Friday with one more day of warmth