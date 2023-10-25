Waves of rain continue, occasional breaks along the way

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers passed through certain areas this morning, and we’re continuing to see rain pass through other areas this evening.

Rain chances will continue the next few days, but for many, there will be some extended breaks along the way between rounds, which should hopefully provide a chance to get anything done outdoors that you still need to get done, and temperatures should stay on the mild side through at least Friday.

This Evening & Overnight

The areas seeing rain this evening are in our southern zones, Shiawasee, Genesee, and Lapeer counties. These areas will see showers remain possible through the evening, but we should see somewhat of a break early in the overnight. That won’t last long, as the next wave of rain will overspread the area late tonight and early Thursday.

No severe weather is expected, though some heavier pockets of showers are expected as this wave moves through. You can track rain through the night using our Interactive Radar!

Lows will be in the 50s and 60s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures were much cooler today, with many 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon and evening. These temperatures, mostly in the 60s, won’t fall very far again tonight with our continued southwesterly wind and clouds. We’ll land mostly in the 50s and 60s for lows tonight.

Thursday

Rain is most likely Thursday morning, before we get a break around midday. (WNEM)

Rain will be most likely Thursday morning, with the main area of rain lifting north of the region into the early afternoon. Once it clears out, many will have a chance to dry out for several hours before rain is expected to return during the evening.

While many will get a break Thursday afternoon, areas to the west and northwest may not be so lucky. (WNEM)

The exception to this drying out period will be areas farther to the west and north, closer to the boundary. There may be a small window that some of these areas have a chance to slow down a bit with the rain, but not as much as those farther to the east. The picture above represents these areas reasonably well.

Rain is expected to return Thursday evening for those who got a break. (WNEM)

Rain will continue Thursday evening and early in the overnight, and begin slowing down into Friday morning’s commute. Totals are expected to range from 0.25″ to 0.50″ in the southeastern half of the area, to 0.50″ to 1″ in the northwest half.

Rainfall projections are expected to be heaviest to the northwest on Thursday. (WNEM)

With plenty of clouds and showers tomorrow, we shouldn’t see a significant warm up from the morning. But since we’re starting the day in the 50s and 60s, highs around the upper half of the 60s to near 70 aren’t unreasonable on Thursday.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 60s to near 70 on Thursday. (WNEM)

Winds will still be blustery, southwesterly around 10 to 15 miles per hour sustained, with gusts near 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Friday will also feature showers, but like the previous days, we should see lingering scattered showers during the morning, followed by an extended break, then another round of showers for the evening hours.

