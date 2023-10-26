Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers

The United Auto Workers union said it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford.
The UAW said the Kentucky Truck Plant is joining the strike after Ford refused to make headway...
The UAW said the Kentucky Truck Plant is joining the strike after Ford refused to make headway in a bargaining agreement.(WAVE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - The United Auto Workers union said Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough toward ending the nearly 6-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers.

The four-year deal, which still has to be approved by 57,000 union members at the company, could bring a close to the union’s series of strikes at targeted factories run by Ford, General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis.

The Ford deal could set the pattern for agreements with the other two automakers, although no other agreements were announced.

The union called on all workers at Ford to return to their jobs and said that will put pressure on GM and Stellantis to bargain.

“We told Ford to pony up, and they did,” President Shawn Fain said in a video address to members. “We won things no one thought possible.” He added that Ford put 50% more money on the table than it did before the strike started on Sept. 15.

Vice President Chuck Browning, the chief negotiator with Ford, said workers will get a 25% general wage increase, plus cost of living raises that will put the pay increase over 30%, to above $40 per hour.

The Ford deal could set the pattern for agreements with the other two automakers.

Previously Ford, Stellantis and General Motors had all offered 23% pay increases.

Typically, during past auto strikes, a UAW deal with one automaker has led the other companies to match it with their own settlements.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 29-year-old killed after truck chases down, hits dirt bike
Generic police lights
Sheriff: Woman killed, man critically injured after deer hits motorcycle
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
MDHHS, MSHDA announce new housing program
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Lotto 47 logo
Michigan Lottery player wins $3.4M jackpot

Latest News

UAW Strike
Local UAW picketers unsatisfied with Ford-UAW tentative agreement
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Oct. 27
Exit 13 is wrapping up its frights and scares at its Mt. Morris location before moving for next...
This Halloween is your last chance to visit Exit 13
Fire
Woman dies in Grand Blanc Twp. house fire
Businesses, fire, police, and more passing out candy at the 2nd annual 'We Love Saginaw...
TV5 Wake-Up joins Saginaw businesses at 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat