Celebrate Halloween around mid-Michigan with these events

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Halloween is next week, but mid-Michigan celebrates early with several community events, trunk-or-treats, and more! Check by county to see what’s available for you and the family.

GENESEE COUNTY

Crossroads Village’s Halloween Ghosts & Goodies open for the month of October Enjoy treats, tricks, cider and doughnuts, little monsters and more. There’s the magic show at the Colwell Opera House to the straw maze, and the 20 treat stops throughout the Village. Top off the visit with a 40-minute ride through the autumn countryside on the famous Huckleberry Ghost Train Express. Ticket sales end at 8:30 p.m. Village only is $15, train/village combo is $25.

The Ooky Spooky Light Show at Longway Planetarium Take a trip through a haunted black light hallway good for all ages. It takes 10 minutes to walk through. It’s from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 29 from noon to 4 p.m. Price: $3 per person.

Flint Odyssey House and Court Street United Methodist Church’s thirrd Annual Family Fun Night Trunk or Treat Thursday, Oct. 26, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Located at the church’s parking lot at 225 W. Court St. Candy, fun, crafts in a safe environment.

Fenton’s fourth Annual Booze & Boos Halloween Bar Crawl! Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Tickets are $30, proceeds benefit The Warda Foundation. Grab your costumes for the costume contest and win cash prizes! Stop at The Fenton Pub, Corner Bar, The Barn, Fireplace & The Ponemah Lakeside Lodge. Starts at 6 p.m. at the Ponemah Lakeside Lodge. Final drop offs are until 1 a.m.=

Deaf Night Out (DNO) hosts its 2nd Annual Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30. At the Flint Association of the Deaf (FAD) at 4156 Holiday Dr. in Flint. Costume contest, DJ Coco, photo booth, appetizers, door prizes, beer pong and more.

Trunk or Treat at The River Church at multiple locations! Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 with multiple time slots! Locations in Burton, Davison, Goodrich, Flushing, Grand Blanc, Holly and more Ticketed event. Some events are sold out. Pre-register here.

Kettering University’s Alpha Phi Omega Service Fraternity’s FREE Trunk-or-Treat Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Located at Atwood Stadium, 701 University Ave. in Flint. The Flint community is invited to bring their children and collect goodies!

Join Valley Church Burton for its annual Harvest Festival Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from noon to 3 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat, face painting, inflatables and more! Valley Church Burton is at 4201 Lippincott Blvd.

Windwalker Farms hosts a Trunk-or-Treat Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free admission and parking, pony rides, ride simulator are $5 a ride, petting farm is $2 per feeding cup. Enjoy a costume contest, trunk decoration contest and more!

Mercy Plus Autism Trunk-or-Treat Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Get candy, snacks, play games and enjoy family fun! Located at 2521 N. Elms Road in Flushing.



LAPEER COUNTY

Lapeer VFW Post 4139′s Trunk-or-Treat Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from noon to 4 p.m. Family fun, free candy, food, snacks, drinks, games and face painting It is located at 128 Daley Road in Lapeer.

Blake’s Backyard’s Trunk-or-Treat Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Costume contest for kids and dogs! 5600 Van Dyke Road in Almont.



SAGINAW COUNTY

Castle Museum of Saginaw County History’s “Trick-or-Treat Around the Castle” Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dress in your costumes, listen to Halloween stories and make your own trick-or-treating bag. Free admission and is at 500 Federal Avenue in Downtown Saginaw.

GraceValley Church’s CandyPalooza Trunk-or-Treat Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Decorated trunks passing out candy, get popcorn, cotton candy and more! Located at 4570 Mackinaw Road in Saginaw.

Saginaw YMCA’s Halloween Boo Bash Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Food, music, costume contest and more! Located at the Saginaw Y at 1915 Fordney Street in Saginaw.

Woodland’s Trunk-or-Treat Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dress up your kids and pets! Humane Society of Saginaw County will be on location with adoptable kittens. Located at 5123 Hospital Road in Saginaw.

2nd Annual “We Love Saginaw Businesses” Trunk-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Local businesses, vendors, candy, fire safety lessons from Saginaw Fire, and adoptable pets! City Hall/Public Works parking lot at E. Holland Avenue and S. Washington Avenue.

Paramount Rehabilitation presents Halloween Trunk-or-Treat Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bounce houses, games, candy, meet Minions and more! Located at 6162 State Street in Saginaw.

Halloween at the Market Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free family fun, goodies, face painting and more. SVRC Marketplace at 203 S. Washington Avenue in Saginaw.

Howl-o-ween at Wilderness Trails Animal Zoo Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Price: $14 Games, activities and candy! Wilderness Trails Animal Zoo is at 11721 Gera Road in Birch Run.

Spooky Bash at the MAC Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Food vendors, merchandise, trunk-or-treat, games, haunted house and more. Located at Mexican-American Council at 1537 S. Washington Avenue in Saginaw.



BAY COUNTY

A Nightmare on KBDC Street Trunk-or-Treat Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Spooky music, pumpkin painting, face painting, cornhole, costume contest and more! Donations will be accepted at the door. KBDC is located at 3729 E. Wilder Road in Bay City.

Trunk-or-Treat at Monitor Township Hall Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Family fun, free to the public Located at Smile & Midland Road in Bay City.

Treats and Treasures at Downtown Bay City Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trick-or-treat at favorite downtown businesses in your costume & a scarecrow contest. Check here for the businesses participating.

Halloween Bump N Grind Race & Trick-or-Treat at Bay County Fairground. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Price: $5 to $20 1:30 p.m. trick-or-treat with racers, other races start at 3 p.m. Bay City Fairgrounds is at 800 Livingston Street.

Free Trunk-or-Treat at American Legion Post 0239 Auxiliary Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 557 N. Garfield Road in Crump

FREE Trunk-or-Treat at Uptown Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hosted by Bay Valley Church. Prizes for best decorated trunk, candy and more! Set-up in Bay City’s Uptown in the empty lot next to Real Seafood Restaurant.

Skorupski Funeral Home’s Trunk-or-Treat Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Candy and fun activities for the family. Located at St. Jude Thaddeus Parish at 614 Pine Street in Essexville.



MIDLAND COUNTY

Trunk-or-Treat at Modern Realty - Midland Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free & located at 6024 Eastman Avenue in Midland.

Midtown Fall Fest and Trunk-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free, face painting, pumpkin decorating and candy! At Live Oak Coffeehouse at 711 Ashman Street in Midland.

Free Trick-or-Treating at Washington Woods Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wear your costume and visit candy stations in the dining room. Located at 821 Cambridge Street in Midland. Parking for this event will be located at 725 S. Saginaw Road.

Free Trunk-or-Treat at Lee Bar & Grill Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 from noon to 3 p.m. Bounce houses, prizes, games, prizes and candy! Located at 430 W. Isabella Road in Midland.

Free Halloween Bash Trunk-or-Treat at Midland Recyclers Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Inside and outside stations with candy and goodies, silent auction, bounce house and a food truck. Located at 4305 E. Ashman Street in Midland.

Free Indoor Trick-or-Treat at RE/MAX of Midland Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Indoor trick-or-treating fun, open to the public. Located at 4900 Eastman Avenue in Midland.

Free Trick-or-Treat at Midland Mall Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Stores passing out candy! Located at 6800 Eastman Avenue in Midland.

Indoor Trick-or-Treat Halloween Party at Greater Midland Coleman Family Center Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Haunted house, candy, hot dogs and more! Located at 4848 N. Coleman Schools Drive in Midland.

Free Trick-or-Treating at Downtown Midland Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Select downtown businesses handing out candy. Downtown Midland map can be found here



GLADWIN COUNTY

Jeep Creep 2023 @ Riverwalk Place Starts Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 through Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 Challenge courses, mingle, kids zone and more. Check the full schedule of events. Located at 777 W. Cedar Avenue in Gladwin.



GRATIOT COUNTY

Alma Fall Festival Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Trunk-or-treats, hayrides and family fun! Superior Street is closed from Pine Avenue to Park Avenue.



ISABELLA COUNTY

Family Fall Fest Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ice skating, costume contest, belly dancing, multi-sports activities, arts and crafts and more. Price: $20 per person, $60 groups up to six. Located at Martin Arena, 5165 E. Remus Road in Mt. Pleasant.

Kick-or-Treat at Mt. Pleasant Martial Arts Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from noon to 2 p.m. Candy, activities, prize drawings and try board breaks, learn martial art weapon drills, explore the obstacle course and more. Located at 5165 E. Remus Road.

My104.3 & Buck 92′s Boo Bash Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free trick-or-treating and more. Located at Isabella County Fairgrounds at 500 N. Mission Road.

Soaring Eagle Casino’s Fright Night: Halloween Party -- 18+ EVENT Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at 9 p.m. Costume contests, snacks, live music and dancing. Located at 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd.

Mini City Mt. Pleasant Trick-or-Treat Sunday, Oct. 29. 2023 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free candy and additional cost for cookie decorating. Perfect for young kids! Go to 310 W. Michigan Street.

Pumpkin Promenade Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Trick-or-Treat at various businesses and other downtown groups. Head to downtown Mt. Pleasant for this experience.

Shepherd Trunk-or-Treat Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Located on Wright Avenue between 2nd and 3rd Streets.



SANILAC COUNTY

Paranormal Investigation Tours Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Investigate with DPX inside the Loop-Harrison Mansion and other sites throughout the historic village. Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum is located at 228 S. Ridge Street in Port Sanilac.

Sanilac Co. Community Mental Health’s Trunk-or-Treat Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Candy, fun and free! Located at the Ehardt Building at 217 Sanilac Avenue.



MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Halloween is next week, but mid-Michigan celebrates early with several community events, trunk-or-treats, and more! Check by county to see what’s available for you and the family.

GENESEE COUNTY

· Crossroads Village’s Halloween Ghosts & Goodies open for the month of October

o Enjoy treats, tricks, cider and doughnuts, little monsters and more. There’s the magic show at the Colwell Opera House to the straw maze, and the 20 treat stops throughout the Village. Top off the visit with a 40-minute ride through the autumn countryside on the famous Huckleberry Ghost Train Express.

o Ticket sales end at 8:30 p.m. Village only is $15, train/village combo is $25.

· The Ooky Spooky Light Show at Longway Planetarium

o Take a trip through a haunted black light hallway good for all ages. It takes 10 minutes to walk through.

o It’s from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 29 from noon to 4 p.m.

o Price: $3 per person.

· Flint Odyssey House and Court Street United Methodist Church’s thirrd Annual Family Fun Night Trunk or Treat

o Thursday, Oct. 26, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

o Located at the church’s parking lot at 225 W. Court St.

o Candy, fun, crafts in a safe environment.

· Fenton’s fourth Annual Booze & Boos Halloween Bar Crawl!



o Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

o Tickets are $30, proceeds benefit The Warda Foundation.

o Grab your costumes for the costume contest and win cash prizes!

§ Stop at The Fenton Pub, Corner Bar, The Barn, Fireplace & The Ponemah Lakeside Lodge. Starts at 6 p.m. at the Ponemah Lakeside Lodge. Final drop offs are until 1 a.m.

· Deaf Night Out (DNO) hosts its 2nd Annual Halloween Party

o Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30.

o At the Flint Association of the Deaf (FAD) at 4156 Holiday Dr. in Flint.

o Costume contest, DJ Coco, photo booth, appetizers, door prizes, beer pong and more.

· Trunk or Treat at The River Church at multiple locations!

o Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 with multiple time slots!

o Locations in Burton, Davison, Goodrich, Flushing, Grand Blanc, Holly and more

o Ticketed event. Some events are sold out. Pre-register here.

· Kettering University’s Alpha Phi Omega Service Fraternity’s FREE Trunk-or-Treat

o Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

o Located at Atwood Stadium, 701 University Ave. in Flint.

o Enjoy music, hot dogs, a 50-50 raffle, the raffle proceeds benefit next year’s Trunk-or-Treat.

· Join Valley Church Burton for its annual Harvest Festival

o Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from noon to 3 p.m.

o Trunk-or-Treat, face painting, inflatables and more!

o Valley Church Burton is at 4201 Lippincott Blvd.

· Windwalker Farms hosts a Trunk-or-Treat

o Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

o Free admission and parking, pony rides, ride simulator are $5 a ride, petting farm is $2 per feeding cup.

o Enjoy a costume contest, trunk decoration contest and more!

· Mercy Plus Autism Trunk-or-Treat

o Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

o Get candy, snacks, play games and enjoy family fun!

o Located at 2521 N. Elms Road in Flushing.

LAPEER COUNTY

· Lapeer VFW Post 4139′s Trunk-or-Treat

o Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from noon to 4 p.m.

o Family fun, free candy, food, snacks, drinks, games and face painting

o It is located at 128 Daley Road in Lapeer.

· Blake’s Backyard’s Trunk-or-Treat

o Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

o Costume contest for kids and dogs!

o 5600 Van Dyke Road in Almont.

SAGINAW COUNTY

· Castle Museum of Saginaw County History’s “Trick-or-treat around the castle”

o Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

o Dress in your costumes, listen to Halloween stories and make your own trick-or-treating bag.

o Free admission.

o Located at 500 Federal Avenue in Downtown Saginaw.

· GraceValley Church’s CandyPalooze Trunk-or-Treat

o Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

o Decorated trunks passing out candy, get popcorn, cotton candy and more!

o Located at 4570 Mackinaw Road in Saginaw.

· Saginaw YMCA’s Halloween Boo Bash

o Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

o Food, music, costume contest and more!

o Located at the Saginaw Y at 1915 Fordney Street in Saginaw.

· Woodland’s Trunk-or-Treat

o Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

o Dress up your kids and pets!

o Humane Society of Saginaw County will be on location with adoptable kittens.

o Located at 5123 Hospital Road in Saginaw.

· 2nd Annual “We Love Saginaw Businesses” Trunk-or-Treat

o Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

o Local businesses, vendors, candy, fire safety lessons from Saginaw Fire, and adoptable pets!

o City Hall/Public Works parking lot at E. Holland Avenue and S. Washington Avenue.

· Paramount Rehabilitation presents Halloween Trunk-or-Treat

o Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

o Bounce houses, games, candy, meet Minions and more!

o Located at 6162 State Street in Saginaw.

· Halloween at the Market

o Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

o Free family fun, goodies, face painting and more.

o SVRC Marketplace at 203 S Washington Avenue in Saginaw.

· Howl-o-ween at Wilderness Trails Animal Zoo

o Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

o Price: $14

o Games, activities and candy!

o Wilderness Trails Animal Zoo is at 11721 Gera Road in Birch Run.

· Spooky Bash at the MAC

o Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

o Food vendors, merchandise, trunk-or-treat, games, haunted house and more!

o Located at Mexican-American Council at 1537 S. Washington Avenue in Saginaw.

BAY COUNTY

· A Nightmare on KBDC Street Trunk-or-Treat

o Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

o Spooky music, pumpkin painting, face painting, cornhole, costume contest and more!

o Donations will be accepted at the door.

o KBDC is located at 3729 E. Wilder Road in Bay City.

· Trunk-or-Treat at Monitor Township Hall

o Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

o Family fun, free to the public

o Located at Smile & Midland Road in Bay City.

· Treats and Treasures at Downtown Bay City

o Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

o Trick-or-treat at favorite downtown businesses in your costume & a scarecrow contest.

o Check here for the businesses participating.

· Halloween Bump N Grind Race & Trick-or-Treat at Bay County Fairgrounds

o Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

o Price: $5 to $20

o 1:30 p.m. trick-or-treat with racers, other races start at 3 p.m.

o Bay City Fairgrounds is at 800 Livingston Street.

· Free Trunk-or-Treat at American Legion Post 0239 Auxiliary

o Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

o 557 N. Garfield Road in Crump

· FREE Trunk-or-Treat at Uptown

o Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

o Hosted by Bay Valley Church.

o Prizes for best decorated trunk, candy and more!

o Set-up in Bay City’s Uptown in the empty lot next to Real Seafood Restaurant.

· Skorupski Funeral Home’s Trunk-or-Treat

o Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

o Candy and fun activities for the family.

o Located at St. Jude Thaddeus Parish at 614 Pine Street in Essexville.

MIDLAND COUNTY

· Trunk-or-Treat at Modern Realty - Midland

o Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

o Free & located at 6024 Eastman Avenue in Midland.

· Midtown Fall Fest and Trunk-or-Treat

o Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

o Free, face painting, pumpkin decorating and candy!

o At Live Oak Coffeehouse at 711 Ashman Street in Midland.

· Free Trick-or-Treating at Washington Woods

o Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

o Wear your costume and visit candy stations in the dining room.

o Located at 821 Cambridge Street in Midland. Parking for this event will be located at 725 S. Saginaw Road.

· Free Trunk-or-Treat at Lee Bar & Grill

o Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 from noon to 3 p.m.

o Bounce houses, prizes, games, prizes and candy!

o Located at 430 W. Isabella Road in Midland.

· Free Halloween Bash Trunk-or-Treat at Midland Recyclers

o Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

o Inside and outside stations with candy and goodies, silent auction, bounce house and a food truck.

o Located at 4305 E. Ashman Street in Midland.

· Free Indoor Trick-or-Treat at RE/MAX of Midland

o Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

o Indoor trick-or-treating fun, open to the public.

o Located at 4900 Eastman Avenue in Midland.

· Free Trick-or-Treat at Midland Mall

o Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

o Stores passing out candy!

o Located at 6800 Eastman Avenue in Midland.

· Indoor Trick-or-Treat Halloween Party at Greater Midland Coleman Family Center

o Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

o Haunted house, candy, hot dogs and more!

o Located at 4848 N. Coleman Schools Drive in Midland.

· Free Trick-or-Treating at Downtown Midland

o Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

o Select downtown businesses handing out candy.

o Downtown Midland map can be found here.

GLADWIN COUNTY

· Jeep Creep 2023 @ Riverwalk Place

o Starts Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 through Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023

o Challenge courses, mingle, kids zone and more. Check the full schedule of events.

o Located at 777 W. Cedar Avenue in Gladwin.

GRATIOT COUNTY

· Alma Fall Festival

o Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

o Trunk-or-treats, hayrides and family fun!

o Superior Street is closed from Pine Avenue to Park Avenue.

ISABELLA COUNTY

· Family Fall Fest

o Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

o Ice skating, costume contest, belly dancing, multi-sports activities, arts and crafts and more.

o Price: $20 per person, $60 groups up to six.

o Located at Martin Arena, 5165 E. Remus Road in Mt. Pleasant.

· Kick-or-Treat at Mt. Pleasant Martial Arts

o Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from noon to 2 p.m.

o Candy, activities, prize drawings and try board breaks, learn martial art weapon drills, explore the obstacle course and more.

o Located at 5165 E. Remus Road.

· My104.3 & Buck 92′s Boo Bash

o Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

o Free trick-or-treating and more.

o Located at Isabella County Fairgrounds at 500 N. Mission Road.

· Soaring Eagle Casino’s Fright Night: Halloween Party -- 18+ EVENT

o Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at 9 p.m.

o Costume contests, snacks, live music and dancing.

o Located at 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd.

· Mini City Mt. Pleasant Trick-or-Treat

o Sunday, Oct. 29. 2023 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

o Free candy and additional cost for cookie decorating.

o Perfect for young kids! Go to 310 W. Michigan Street.

· Pumpkin Promenade

o Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

o Trick-or-Treat at various businesses and other downtown groups.

o Head to downtown Mt. Pleasant for this experience.

· Shepherd Trunk-or-Treat

o Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

o Located on Wright Avenue between 2nd and 3rd Streets.

SANILAC COUNTY

· Paranormal Investigation Tours

o Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

o Investigate with DPX inside the Loop-Harrison Mansion and other sites throughout the historic village.

o Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum is located at 228 S. Ridge Street in Port Sanilac.

· Sanilac Co. Community Mental Health’s Trunk-or-Treat

o Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

o Candy, fun and free!

o Located at the Ehardt Building at 217 Sanilac Avenue.

CLARE COUNTY

Medilodge of Clare’s Haunted Trails Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PG scares until 8 p.m., full-on scares until 10 p.m. Located at 600 SE 4th Street in Clare.

Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm’s Trick-or-Treat Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. & Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Farm admission: $9 a person Located at 2706 E. Stevenson Lake Road in Clare.

Emerald Isle Recreation Park’s Clare Pumpkin Run/Walk Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon. Run/walk, costume contest and prizes! Located at 303 Pinecrest Street.

Clare Assembly of God’s Trunk-or-Treat Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Treats, games, family-friendly, non-scary costumes only. Located at 3557 E. Colonville Road in Clare.

Clare County 4-H Trunk-or-Treat Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candy, decorations and more! Located at the Clare County Fairgrounds at 1098 Fairlane Street.



· Check this calendar out for more upcoming events in Clare County!

OGEMAW COUNTY

Halloween Spectacular Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Games, candy, costumes, popcorn and drinks! Good for pre-school through 6th graders. Located at Surline Middle School, 147 State Street in West Branch.

First United Methodist Church’s Halloween Grab-and-Go Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hot dogs, drinks, candy, drive-thru service and more. Located at 2490 West State Road in West Branch.

Faith Alive Church’s Trunk-or-Treat Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Candy, decorated parking spaces, prayers and more. Located at 2945 Hansen Road in West Branch.

McLaren West Branch’s Trunk-or-Treat Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Located at 2110 M-76 in West Branch.

2nd Annual Trunk-or-Treat Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Donuts, cider, candy, costumes and more! Located at Villa at West Branch, 445 S. Valley Street.

West Branch Outlets Zombie Walk Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 Food, candy, make-up, fun and scares for everyone! Located at the West Branch Outlets at 2990 Cook Road West Branch.



A full list of nearby events can be found here.

If you know of any public events that aren’t listed above, please send them to us at WNEM@WNEM.com and we’ll try to add it to this list.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.