Company speaks about plans for auctioned Flint, Genesee Co. homes

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Dozens of people who live in Flint and Genesee County are facing an uncertain future after their homes were sold in a tax auction to an investor.

“The intention is to renovate properties that need to be renovated and generate tax revenue and employment to the city,” said Haim Azizy, a manager for To Life Real Estate.

Azizy was speaking about the 230 Genesee County properties his company purchased for $1.4 million dollars.

On Wednesday, TV5 spoke to J.D. Smith, who used to own one of the properties purchased by To Life Real Estate.

Smith wants to stay in his home, and Azizy said he’s willing to work with Smith.

“We would love to consider him continuing being a resident with the most comfort that we can, and to minimize any discomfort that could occur. You have to take into consideration that he no longer owns the house. Someone else owns it. And we have a responsibility of fixing it up and putting it back into a tax-generating property,” Azizy said.

He said he’s seen all 230 houses, many of which are unoccupied. According to Azizy, of the homes that do have people in them, the majority say they want to work with the company in an effort to stay where they are.

When Azizy was asked if he was willing to evict people, he said, “Each case will be on a case-by-case basis.”

However, he made it clear that would only be the last resort if other arrangements can’t be worked out.

This is why Azizy said he wants these residents to reach out and call To Life Real Estate.

“We have to communicate to see what we can do. If they need more time, we are delighted to,” he said.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has made a proposal to Flint City Council to allocate $50,000 dollars in ARPA funds to Legal Services of Eastern Michigan. That money would help residents facing foreclosure and eviction to secure legal resources.

City council did not vote on the proposal at its last meeting on Monday.

