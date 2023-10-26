Defendant in 2018 Bath hunter murder case released on bond, trial delayed

(WILX)
By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man accused of killing Chong Yang, a Bath hunter killed in 2018, was released on bond after his trial was delayed.

Thomas Olson, a 35-year-old from Grand Blanc, is accused of killing Yang while hunting and stealing his headlamp, knife, backpack and shotgun.

Olson was charged alongside 34-year-old Robert Rodway, but the charges against Rodway were dropped.

On Thursday, Olson was released on a 500,000 Personal Recognisance Bond, or PR bond.

Per his bond agreement, Olson is required to wear a GPS tether and have no contact with the Yang family or Rodway.

The trial has been delayed to February 13, 2024.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed

