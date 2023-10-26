Defendant in 2018 Bath hunter murder case released on bond, trial delayed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man accused of killing Chong Yang, a Bath hunter killed in 2018, was released on bond after his trial was delayed.

Thomas Olson, a 35-year-old from Grand Blanc, is accused of killing Yang while hunting and stealing his headlamp, knife, backpack and shotgun.

Olson was charged alongside 34-year-old Robert Rodway, but the charges against Rodway were dropped.

On Thursday, Olson was released on a 500,000 Personal Recognisance Bond, or PR bond.

Per his bond agreement, Olson is required to wear a GPS tether and have no contact with the Yang family or Rodway.

The trial has been delayed to February 13, 2024.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.