Feds not seeking death penalty against man accused of killing Wynter Cole Smith

By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rashad Trice, the man accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith from Lansing, will not face the death penalty.

Trice is accused of sexually assaulting and stabbing his former girlfriend, kidnapping her daughter, Wynter, and stealing her mother’s car on July 2. Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores on July 3.

After three days of searching using helicopters, drones, K-9s and search parties, Wynter was found dead in Detroit on July 5.

Now, the United States District Court states it will not seek the death penalty against Trice if he is convicted. The decision was announced in a single-sentence statement released by the United States District Court Western District of Michigan Southern Division.

Trice was charged with over 20 crimes, including 18 felonies. He pled not guilty in August.

He was charged with:

  • One Count First Degree Premeditated Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;
  • One Count Felony Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;
  • One Count Assault with Intent to Murder, a life-sentence felony;
  • Two Counts 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, a life-sentence felony that would mandate lifetime sex offender registration and electronic monitoring;
  • Two Counts Kidnapping, a life-sentence felony;
  • One Count Home Invasion, first degree, a 20-year felony;
  • One Count Disarming a Peace Officer, a 10-year felony;
  • One Count 2nd Degree Fleeing and Eluding, a 10-year felony;
  • One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, valued between $1,000-$2,000, a 5-year felony;
  • One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, motor vehicle, a 5-year felony;
  • One Count Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile, a 5-year felony;
  • One Count Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, a 4-year felony;
  • One Count Resisting and Obstructing Causing Injury, a 4-year felony;
  • Three Counts Resisting and Obstructing, a 2-year felony;
  • One Count Second Degree Domestic Violence - Second Offense, a 1-year misdemeanor; and,
  • One Count Stalking, a 1-year misdemeanor.

