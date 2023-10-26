Game of the Week preview, playoff week 1: Clare Pioneers

CLARE, Mich. (WNEM) - Friday will hold the first TV5 Game of the Week for playoff football with Clare taking on Bullock Creek.

The Pioneers finished the regular season with a 7-2 record and are currently on a five-game win streak, outscoring their opponents 228-14 during that span.

Clare is used to playing in the postseason. The team has made the playoffs every year but one since 2006.

Although the Pioneers have a great history of making the postseason, they haven’t been able to make it out of the districts since 2012. This includes a one-point loss in the first round last year, which motivated this team all season long.

“That’s been an emphasis ever since the beginning of the season. A nine-second play for a two-point conversion to lose it in the playoffs is really hard to stomach sometimes, so that’s just been a point of emphasis. Not necessarily something we focus on everyday but just a constant reminder of what it will take to win in the playoffs,” said Head Coach Steven Spranger.

Ryan Rodenvl, a senior and wide receiver/safety for the team said that the district loss last year has stuck with them.

“That really stuck with us throughout the offseason and we’ve really thought of that and made us work harder and we’re ready to get back to it this year,” he said.

TV5 will be bringing you live coverage of the Game of the Week from Clare High School on Friday.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.