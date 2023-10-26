Gov. Whitmer lowering flags in Michigan after mass shooting in Maine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol to be lowered to half-staff Thursday to honor and remember the victims of the mass shooting in Maine.

At least 18 were killed and 13 were injured at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 25.

“In the wake of yet another unthinkable tragedy, our hearts go out to the people of Lewiston, Maine,” said Whitmer. “Michiganders know the pain and heartache Mainers are feeling all too well, and we stand with them during this difficult time. We owe it to the victims and their families, and to all who have lost loved ones to gun violence, to take action in every corner of this nation. We must come together to enact sensible gun safety measures and ensure that the constant threat of gun violence no longer defines us.”

All public buildings and grounds across Michigan will be lowered to half-staff immediately on Thursday, Oct. 26, through sunset on Monday, Oct. 30. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

