Local businesses making connections at Business Bridge Expo

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Dozens of small business owners were making connections on Thursday in Genesee County, hoping to grow their vision.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, entrepreneurs gathered at the New Jerusalem Full Gospel Baptist Church for the Flint and Genesee Business Bridge Expo, which focuses on minority-owned businesses.

The event connects entrepreneurs with each other and with buyers in hopes of expanding their businesses.

“Today they walk away with connections and new opportunities for the business and it’s really an opportunity to break down barriers in the community and do business together,” said Tyler Rossmaessler, executive director for the Flint Genesee Economic Alliance.

The Business Bridge is an online directory that helps minority owners make connections, find resources, and promote their businesses to area buyers.

If you are interested in joining, you can click here to sign up or learn more.

