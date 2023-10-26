‘Lord of the Gourd’ captivates with creative carvings in Midland

Patrick Harrison carved pumpkins to be raffled off at the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library
'The Lord of the Gourd' turns pumpkins into works of art.
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A skill that he developed on accident has put Patrick Harrison in high demand this Halloween season.

Harrison, also known as The Lord of the Gourd, carved pumpkins at the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library in Midland on Wednesday night.

He shared the story of how he got his name as kids and parents watched him carve a spooky face into an orange pumpkin.

“I started out as The Pumpkin Bumpkin,” Harrison said.

His current name derived from a carving event he did at a retirement home while he was living in Oakland County. A woman told him that ‘The Pumpkin Bumpkin’ was not a cool name.

“I figure if a little old lady tells you you’re not cool, then you’re probably not cool. So, The Pumpkin Bumpkin died right there on the spot, and The Lord of the Gourd was born on my way home,” Harrison said.

Harrison said he allows the shape of the pumpkin to guide his carving design.

“Every carving I do is a doodle,” he said.

It’s something that takes him on average one to one-and-a-half hours to complete for each pumpkin, but he hasn’t been able to calculate exactly how many carvings he’s done. He just knows it’s a lot.

“In a two-month period I do between two and three hundred pumpkins, then I do watermelons in the summer, and I’ll do squash and gourds over the winter,” Harrison said.

The pumpkins he carved in Midland were raffled off. You can see more of the finished products on his Facebook page here and also follow there to catch him in person at his next stop.

