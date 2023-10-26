Mel Tucker responds to MSU’s decision

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) former head football coach Mel Tucker’s attorney has responded to the university’s decision that Tucker sexually harassed and exploited Brenda Tracy.

According to the Associated Press, the hearing officer ruled Tucker violated several terms of his contract.

Tucker was suspended and later fired following the Title IX investigation into the sexual misconduct.

Tucker’s attorney provided the following statement on behalf of Tucker in response to the university’s decision:

