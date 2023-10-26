Michigan Lottery player wins $3.4M jackpot

By Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT
MICHIGAN (WNEM) – A lucky Michigan Lottery player is a millionaire after winning a Lotto 47 jackpot on Wednesday night.

The Michigan Lottery said the winning ticket was bought online and matched the numbers drawn on Wednesday night: 01-11-22-28-43-47.

The jackpot the person won was worth $3.4 million, the Michigan Lottery said.

According to the Michigan Lottery, this is the fourth time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won this year, the most recent time being on Aug. 19 when a man from Kent County won $8.75 million.

The Michigan Lottery said the lucky winner should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to set up an appointment and claim their prize, adding Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year after the drawing date.

