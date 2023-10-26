Michigan State takes care of Hillsdale College in exhibition game

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State men’s basketball enters the season ranked 4th in the country. Tonight, the Spartans hosted Hillsdale College in an exhibition game.

MSU would dominate winning 85-43. The Spartans were led in scoring by Tyson Walker and Carson Cooper who both scored 13 points. Coen Carr added 12 and Jaden Akins tallied 10.

Michigan State will play one more exhibition game. The Spartans will host Tennessee on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.