Michigan State takes care of Hillsdale College in exhibition game

Michigan State men’s basketball enters the season ranked 4th in the country. Tonight, the Spartans hosted Hillsdale College in an exhibition game.
By Mark Pearson
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State men’s basketball enters the season ranked 4th in the country. Tonight, the Spartans hosted Hillsdale College in an exhibition game.

MSU would dominate winning 85-43. The Spartans were led in scoring by Tyson Walker and Carson Cooper who both scored 13 points. Coen Carr added 12 and Jaden Akins tallied 10.

Michigan State will play one more exhibition game. The Spartans will host Tennessee on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 29-year-old killed after truck chases down, hits dirt bike
Generic police lights
Sheriff: Woman killed, man critically injured after deer hits motorcycle
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
MDHHS, MSHDA announce new housing program
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Lotto 47 logo
Michigan Lottery player wins $3.4M jackpot

Latest News

Scores for Friday Night Lights games
Game of the Week: Bullock Creek @ Clare
FNL Forecasts: Playoffs Week 1
Alma makes school history, Powers Catholic advances to state semifinal in boys soccer
Powers Catholic defeated Williamston, 2-1 while Alma defeated Fremont 2-1 to win the school’s...
Alma makes school history, Powers Catholic advances to state semifinal in boys soccer
Friday will hold the first TV5 Game of the Week for playoff football with Clare taking on...
Game of the Week preview, playoff week 1: Clare Pioneers