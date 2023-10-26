Sheriff: 29-year-old killed after truck chases down, hits dirt bike

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT
ISABELLA Co., Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Lake man is dead after a pick-up truck hit a dirt bike in Isabella County’s Coldwater Township Wednesday morning.

It happened about 9:15 a.m. in the 7000 block of W. Stevenson Lake Road.

The 29-year-old, who has been identified as Dylon Andras, and another person had been at a neighbor’s residence on dirt bikes prior to the crash, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said.

The resident who lived at the address where the bikes were driving around went to his pick-up truck as the two dirt bikes left, the sheriff’s office said, adding the 54-year-old man in the pick-up chased the riders.

During the chase, one of the bikes was hit by the pick-up truck, which caused the death of the 29-year-old, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation.

