Sheriff: Woman killed, man critically injured after deer hits motorcycle

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT
ISABELLA Co., Mich. (WNEM) - A 42-year-old Lake woman was killed, and a 45-year-old Indiana man was critically injured after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a deer early Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. on N. Mission Road near Erwin Road in Isabella Township.

Deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash. Upon arrival, they discovered the man, Darlow Abbott, in critical condition. The woman, Athena Jackson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Abbott was taken to a local emergency room and then flown to Grand Rapids, the sheriff’s office said, adding he was in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Mission Road, north of the village of Rosebush, when the deer entered the roadway and hit the motorcycle, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said neither Abbott nor Jackson were wearing helmets.

