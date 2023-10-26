Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Thursday! Almost to the spooky weekend. Before you get your morning started, we’re keeping tabs on these five stories to know.

1. UAW and Ford have reached a tentative contract agreement after 41 days of strikes. It is setting the stage to return 16,000 workers back to the job. Sunday, UAW leadership will vote on whether to send the contract to its members.

2. A bill now heads to the Michigan Senate requiring high school students to fill out a federal student aid application (FAFSA) in order to graduate. In this bill, students can get a waiver if they are ineligible or if their parents choose not to fill out the form.

3. Former Michigan State University (MSU) football coach, Mel Tucker, was found responsible for violating the school’s sexual harassment policy. Investigators said Tucker sexually harassed activist Brenda Tracy during an April 2022 phone call. Tucker plans to sue the school for wrongful termination.

4. Saginaw Public Schools offering students and parents a new app to keep up with school happenings. It features lunch menus, sporting events, snow days, and more. The app is available for Apple and Android phones and can be personalized to focus on specific schools.

5. If you enjoy all things paranormal, check out the Haunted Saginaw Museum this Halloween. It features the private collection of local filmmaker Steve Shippy, his next installment in the “Haunted Saginaw” series. Check out the Saturday event here.

Enjoy your day today! Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.