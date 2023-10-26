UAW reaches tentative deal with Ford; GM, Stellantis back at bargaining table

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – A tentative agreement was reached between the UAW and one of Detroit’s Big Three, possibly indicating that this strike is coming to an end.

UAW President Shawn Fain told Ford workers their six weeks on the picket lines made this deal possible.

Though this deal is specific to Ford, history has shown that typically once an agreement is reached with one of the automakers, the others fall in line, so this tentative agreement could be considered an indicator that the strike may be over soon.

GM and Stellantis have headed to the bargaining table to reach a deal with the UAW that mirrors Ford’s.

TV5′s La’Nita Brooks was in Burton on the picket lines of the GM Davison Road processing center and speaking with members.

Local UAW worker Rick Cryderman said he is expecting they will hear from GM soon.

“I think GM will have a TA pretty soon. Usually, we do follow Ford or whichever company is the lead company. The pattern bargaining leads to the fact that you get an agreement with one, the other two will fall in line pretty fast,” he said.

The Ford agreement includes wage increases of 25 percent, and current temporary workers at Ford will receive a 150 percent raise.

Now GM and Stellantis will have to follow the standard set by Ford, or it could see more walkouts at factories.

Fain confirmed the tentative agreement with Ford less than 24 hours ago, sending 17,000 striking UAW members back to work.

“Ford is in a position where they’re trying to separate the business into EV and internal combustion vehicle units. It’s got a plan for the future and not having a stable workforce is not helping them move that plan forward. So, I can understand why they were the first to go,” said John Grether, professor of practice at Kettering University’s School of Management

“I’d say as long as the Ford union memberships approve this contract, we’ll be a couple weeks I think, and this will be pretty much history,” Gerther said.

He said he believes GM would be the last to go because they can afford to stick it out a little longer, but Stellantis will be more complicated to work out.

“I really do think that because of Stellantis’ unique position with trying to reorganize their entire North American operations, they’re more like Ford but less like Ford in the fact that they are trying to close a bunch of plants. It could take a little while to work those details out, but as long as everybody’s moving forward in good faith, we might get to a point where there will be no more striking, we’ll just be spending a little more time working out the details of the contracts,” Grether said.

Grether credits Fain’s leadership style for the tentative agreement with Ford.

“I think Shawn Fain was able to get a big piece out of everything and he particularly got them very close to what he wanted for wages,” he said.

Grether said the Big Three may now have to maneuver how they do things going forward to adjust, which doesn’t mean that they won’t work with the UAW anymore, but they may find ways to function that would require less workers.

Fain plans to hold meetings with local union leaders on Sunday, and vote on whether to send the tentative agreement with Ford to members.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 25, the UAW strike against the Big Three is the longest American auto strike in 25 years.

Thursday, Oct. 26 marked the 42nd day of the strike.

