Flint City Council holds special meeting on ARPA funds

Flint City Council held a special meeting Thursday night to try to decide on spending money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
By Trae Harris and Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
“We voted on one resolution in three hours. So, it is not as productive as I hoped it was going to be,” Flint City Councilmember Eva Worthing said.

The first hour of the meeting was spent on in-fighting among city council members, with nothing about ARPA funds being discussed.

“Unfortunately, the same issues that are brought up at the previous council meetings were brought up,” Worthing said.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, residents spoke their minds about their frustration with the in-fighting happening between council members. One person said it’s a matter of rich versus poor.

A few public comments focused directly on home improvements for homes around the city.

Three hours into the meeting, the council got to the first resolution on the agenda. It had to do with $1 million in ARPA funds being allocated to the Flint RX Kids program. It was approved in a 5-1 vote.

“Pregnant mothers and new mothers definitely need funds to take care of their children,” Worthing said.

There were mixed feelings among council members. Some felt the priority should be on home improvements when talking about what to do with ARPA funds.

“We’ve already created a budget for it. So, a council member that says they just need more time, I’m not understanding. We have done that as a council. We have voted on it. It’s passed. And now we just have to vote on these individual resolutions,” Worthing said.

The council has until Dec. 31 to allocate those funds.

