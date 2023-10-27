Flushing man killed in Grand Blanc Twp crash, police say

A 34-year-old Flushing man was killed in a crash in Grand Blanc Township Thursday afternoon.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
It happened at 1:43 p.m. at the intersection of McCandlish Road and Misty Meadows.

The investigation showed a 2021 Honda Passport was making a left turn from Misty Meadows to go westbound on McCandlish Road when it was hit by a 2005 Toyota Scion that was traveling eastbound on McCandlish Road, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said.

The Honda was driven by a 64-year-old Grand Blanc Township man. He was not injured in the crash.

The Toyota was driven by a 34-year-old Flushing man. He was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said, adding he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

