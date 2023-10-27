FNL Forecasts: Playoffs Week 1

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Playoff football is here, but it doesn’t exactly feel like fall! The spring-like temperatures will reside this evening, but changes are abound throughout the course of the evening as a cold front moves through. This front will bring scattered rain showers (possibly even a few isolated thunderstorms), and it will start to drop temperatures quickly through the evening if you’re at any games that are north or west. Kickoff will be in the upper 60s before falling into the upper 50s for games in locations like Clare (Game of the Week against visitors Bullock Creek) or Mount Pleasant. Games to the southeast will be warmer through the entire game-time for places like Davison or Grand Blanc, maintaining the middle to upper 60s. The wind will be southwesterly initially, but turning northwesterly behind the cold front. Good luck to all the teams and have a safe and enjoyable night!

Game of the Week: Bullock Creek @ Clare (WNEM)

Northview @ Mt. Pleasant (WNEM)

Birch Run @ Swan Valley (WNEM)

Lapeer @ Davison (WNEM)

Saginaw MLS @ New Lothrop (WNEM)

TC-Central @ Heritage (WNEM)

Lake Fenton @ Freeland (WNEM)

Grand Ledge @ Grand Blanc (WNEM)

Frankfort @ Beal City (WNEM)

Central Montcalm @ Chesaning (WNEM)

Midland @ Midland Dow (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.