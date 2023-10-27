FNL Forecasts: Playoffs Week 1

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Playoff football is here, but it doesn’t exactly feel like fall! The spring-like temperatures will reside this evening, but changes are abound throughout the course of the evening as a cold front moves through. This front will bring scattered rain showers (possibly even a few isolated thunderstorms), and it will start to drop temperatures quickly through the evening if you’re at any games that are north or west. Kickoff will be in the upper 60s before falling into the upper 50s for games in locations like Clare (Game of the Week against visitors Bullock Creek) or Mount Pleasant. Games to the southeast will be warmer through the entire game-time for places like Davison or Grand Blanc, maintaining the middle to upper 60s. The wind will be southwesterly initially, but turning northwesterly behind the cold front. Good luck to all the teams and have a safe and enjoyable night!

Game of the Week: Bullock Creek @ Clare
Game of the Week: Bullock Creek @ Clare(WNEM)
Northview @ Mt. Pleasant
Northview @ Mt. Pleasant(WNEM)
Birch Run @ Swan Valley
Birch Run @ Swan Valley(WNEM)
Lapeer @ Davison
Lapeer @ Davison(WNEM)
Saginaw MLS @ New Lothrop
Saginaw MLS @ New Lothrop(WNEM)
TC-Central @ Heritage
TC-Central @ Heritage(WNEM)
Lake Fenton @ Freeland
Lake Fenton @ Freeland(WNEM)
Grand Ledge @ Grand Blanc
Grand Ledge @ Grand Blanc(WNEM)
Frankfort @ Beal City
Frankfort @ Beal City(WNEM)
Central Montcalm @ Chesaning
Central Montcalm @ Chesaning(WNEM)
Midland @ Midland Dow
Midland @ Midland Dow(WNEM)

