Friday, Oct. 27, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Friday! It’s the last weekend of October, can you believe it? Here are five stories to know before you start your morning.

1. Flint City Council not getting much work done on distributing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. In a Thursday special meeting, arguments between members delayed the discussion on ARPA funds for about three hours. The council did allocate $1 million to the Flint RX Kids Program. Some council members feel the priority of ARPA funds should be on home improvements.

2. If Ford and the UAW can reach an agreement soon, it could end the union’s strike against Ford, but there has not yet been any word of the union making a counteroffer to Stellantis or General Motors (GM). After the announcement of walkouts at Stellantis and GM’s largest plants this week, picketers in Burton say morale is good on the lines, praising the new negotiation tactics of the UAW.

3. The ongoing legal dispute over text messages in the case between Mel Tucker and Brenda Tracy now includes a protective order. Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina issued the order Thursday. The order detailed what information could not be released involving Tracy, who accused the former Michigan State University football coach of sexually harassing her.

4. Free breast cancer screenings for the underinsured or uninsured is happening Monday, Oct. 30 at McLaren Flint Women’s Health South on Linden Road. You need to make an appointment. The free breast screenings will be available on Monday, October 30, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Call ahead for an appointment at (810)-342-1757.

5. Get your last-minute frights and scares at Exit 13 Haunted House in Mt. Morris, Genesee County’s largest haunted house. This is the last season for Exit 13′s location on North Saginaw Street before moving to another space for next year. It is open until Tuesday, Oct. 31 and is located at 6069 North Saginaw Street. It is open 7 p.m. until midnight. Walk-up tickets are available for $30. There is a VIP fast pass option that moves you to the front of the line. A VIP fast pass ticket is $40. Tickets can be purchased here.

Have a safe and happy Halloween weekend! Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

