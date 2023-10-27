Last warm day Friday with a few more showers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Today is the last day of spring-like temperatures across Mid-Michigan as a strong cold front passes through this evening. With the front passing through, there will be scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms. If you’ve been waiting for more dry weather though, there will be a longer break during the day today, as well as completely dry weather through Saturday. With the cold weather settling in this weekend though, you will need to get your jacket back out again!

Today

Showers have been scattered this morning but are winding down as we approach daybreak. Other than a few isolated showers, most bus stops will have rain-free conditions for the morning! This will also be the case for nearly all of our afternoon bus stops today too (much like yesterday) as there will be a longer break in the rain. High temperatures today will reach up to around 70 degrees with a breezy southwest wind continuing, gusting up to 30 mph.

Friday is the last warm day of the foreseeable future. (WNEM)

When the cold front arrives this evening, it will bring a round of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms with it. Unfortunately, this will line up with kick-off for high school football (this is the first week of the playoffs) so you will want to bring some rain gear with you. On the flip side though, this evening will still be mild with temperatures in the 60s, as long as you are ahead of the cold front! Friday Night Lights forecasts are available right here.

Scattered showers Friday evening could hold a few thunderstorms too. (WNEM)

Tonight

The showers from the evening cold front will be winding down around midnight with the rest of the night then dry after that. The colder temperatures will certainly be felt though with a low of 42 degrees. We’ll have the wind turning to the northwest with a speed of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Friday night will have lows a bit more seasonal, returning to the lower 40s and upper 30s. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

More stable air behind the cold front will allow for less windy conditions on Saturday and even a few breaks in the clouds too! The only side-effect of that front is the colder air as highs only reach up to around 52 degrees on Saturday. On the topic of the wind though, speeds will only be around 5 to 15 mph and wind direction will start northwesterly, turning northeasterly by the evening. Saturday night will be far colder too with a low of 40 degrees.

Saturday will only reach up to 52 degrees. (WNEM)

Sunday will also be even colder with a high of only 46 degrees. With a north northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph, wind chills in the morning will be into the middle 30s. The normal high temperatures in late-October are around 55 to 54 degrees, so Sunday will actually start falling below-average.

Highs Sunday will be around 46 degrees. (WNEM)

The rain forecast for Sunday has been a little bit tricky still, but there will be a low passing to our south in the later parts of the weekend. The big question is how far north the rain from this system can reach. As of right now, showers are most likely in Flint, though in the Tri-Cities it could be more intermittent, or even isolated. Our northern counties have the lowest chance of showers and as of right now, still have the potential of remaining completely dry through Sunday. Stay tuned through the weekend right here, but also with the TV5 First Alert Weather App for the latest updates on rain potential for Sunday! Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

Sunday could potentially see rain, mostly to the south. (WNEM)

