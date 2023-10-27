Local repair shop seeing delays in auto parts due to UAW strike

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - While the Ford-UAW tentative agreement needs to be ratified by union Ford workers, the strikes against GM and Stellantis are still in full gear, and auto repair shops are feeling the pinch for needed parts.

“It’s been pretty tough dealing with the dealerships and trying to get parts here. They’re not giving us much of an ETA, so it’s been pretty tough getting the parts that we need for the vehicles to get them done and back on the road,” said Jazz Farha, manager at Semmens Transmissions in Flint.

He said auto parts from the Big Three dealerships are hard to come by thanks to the UAW strike.

“A lot of sensors. Pretty much anything related to putting an engine back together. If you have to get parts through the dealership, it’s putting a delay on finishing that engine,” Farha said.

He said he’s had to get creative looking for parts.

“Obviously you have the aftermarket route that you can go to if parts aren’t available through the dealership. But certain parts that you have to get through the dealership that aren’t available in the aftermarket, we’re just at a waiting game,” he said.

Farha said on average, customers have to wait a week longer than normal for a needed part. He said he has one customer who has been waiting four weeks so far.

However, he was quick to point out that the longer wait for auto parts hasn’t hurt his business.

“Customers have been pretty understandable as of now because they see what’s going on. So, when it leaves them not much of a choice, it kind of is what it is, and just wait for the parts to get in, and we get it done and back on the road,” he said.

Farha said it will take up to two months to get the regular flow of parts going once the strike ends.

He said he wants that to happen as soon as possible.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.