Local UAW picketers unsatisfied with Ford-UAW tentative agreement

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Ford UAW members are preparing to hold a ratification vote on a tentative agreement that union leadership and the company negotiated earlier this week.

Closer to home, in Burton, picketers who work for GM are still on strike.

“I’m struggling. I had to borrow from family just this last week so that I can make my house payment so I don’t get put out,” said UAW Local 651 member Rene LaCross.

However, he said he is more than willing to be on the picket line at GM’s Davison Road processing center for as long as it takes.

LaCross he said if GM offers the same kind of proposal that sparked a tentative agreement between Ford and the UAW earlier this week, he’d vote no.

“For Ford to be offering what they’re offering, they can reach a little deeper into those pockets and make it a lot more for everybody,” he said.

LaCross said the UAW has made sacrifices for the last 20 years to help a struggling U.S. auto industry. He said now that the Big Three are doing better, the workers deserve more than what he’s seen in the Ford-UAW tentative agreement.

LaCross used his father-in-law’s pay rate from GM when he retired in 2007 as an example.

“The top out from Local 651 at the time was $25. Now, almost 20 years later, when I’m starting to work in my career, with the same place that he worked, our top out in the 2019 contract that just expired, is $25 an hour. Make that make sense,” he said.

LaCross does think the strike is in its final weeks. With that in mind, he would like to see even more support from the community.

“Come out and stand with us. You honk as you go by, and we so appreciate that. That gives us so much joy in our hearts to know that you guys are with us. Fill up these lines. Come show these companies that you want us to prosper,” he said.

