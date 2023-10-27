Showers, few storms pass through this evening, dry & much cooler Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re finally to the end of the week, and some of us have been lucky enough to see a bit of sunshine today!

But despite how dry the early afternoon has been, we’re starting to see showers and thunderstorms redevelop this afternoon and evening as the cold front that’s been stuck to our west finally picks up the pace and starts to make it’s move in clearing the area.

Behind it, we should enjoy some additional sun on Saturday. The catch? Much cooler air gets set to move back into the region for the foreseeable future.

This Evening

Severe weather is not expected this evening, but if your area sees a thunderstorm, be aware things could get gusty as the storm passes by. There is potential for wind gusts between 40 to 50 miles per hour in some of the strongest cells, along with downpours. We’ll be tracking these all evening long to be on the safe side, but you can too! Download the TV5 First Alert app, or use our Interactive Radar.

Not everyone will see a storm, but we want you aware of that possibility if your town does.

One thing that seems noteworthy is we may be playing beat the clock tonight, with an earlier end to the day, we may lose ingredients pretty quickly this evening, and those farther to the south and east may have a chance for things to fizzle or weaken enough to avoid this.

Lows will be much cooler tonight behind a cold front. (WNEM)

Once the front clears the area, we’ll gradually dry out into Saturday morning. Lows will drop to the 30s and 40s as we hit daybreak, with some partial clearing of our skies expected. Winds will remain around 5 to 15 miles per hour tonight, becoming northwesterly as the night goes on.

Saturday

Saturday should be the nicer day this weekend, with a better chance for sun. We also expect dry weather through the day. Once we get to the afternoon and evening, we’ll likely see clouds increase again ahead of our next rain chance on Sunday, but we’ll avoid showers through the evening.

Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the 40s and 50s. (WNEM)

Highs will be tricky, since technically our highs will likely be achieved at midnight, but for the afternoon hours, we will likely spend our time in the middle 40s to around 50 tomorrow afternoon. Winds will start northwesterly and turn northeasterly through the day, sustained around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Sunday

Rain on Sunday is expected to pick up for many by Sunday evening, after what could be a mostly dry start to the day. (WNEM)

Rain will be possible to start the day in southern areas of the TV5 viewing area, but our areas that remain dry on Sunday morning, seem to have a chance later in the day. Eventually in the late afternoon and early evening, we expect rain to fill back in over the area and that will likely continue into Sunday night before ending Monday morning.

This rain does not look heavy on Sunday, with most totals checking in at 0.25″ or less.

Highs on Sunday are expected to be in the middle to upper 40s. (WNEM)

Highs will remain cool under the clouds and showers, with temperatures topping out in the 40s on Sunday. Winds will be variable, but should have a northerly component of some sort through the day, keeping us cool.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.