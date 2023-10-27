This Halloween is your last chance to visit Exit 13

Enter if you dare
By Lauren Piesko
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM) - Halloween is now just four days away and if you’re looking for a last-minute fright, look no further.

TV5′s Lauren Piesko spent the morning walking (and screaming) through Exit 13 Haunted House to show you what’s new inside.

If you’ve chickened out in the past, now’s the year to be brave because it’s their final season. The haunted house will undergo big changes next fall, moving to a new location, with a new name and new attractions. But for now, they’re still open in Mt. Morris, Friday night, Oct. 27 through Halloween.

“You can expect a two to three-hour wait, Friday and Saturday for sure, It’s been that way for two, three weeks now,” said owner Derreck Long.

He said they’re expecting an equally busy Halloween night.

“It’s going to be an exciting night, we already have our last hour of Halloween almost sold out, so people are getting ready to prepare,” said Long. “This is our favorite time--we’ve been waiting all year.”

You can buy tickets for Exit 13 online here.

