Woman dies in Grand Blanc Twp. house fire

Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A woman in Grand Blanc Township died in a house fire Thursday morning.

The Grand Blanc Township Fire Department responded to a house fire on Centerville Road about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, according to Fire Chief Robert Burdette.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were visible from much of the home’s roof and there was heavy smoke throughout the house, Burdette said. He said neighbors informed them the resident of the home may have still been inside the house because her car was in the driveway and she had a limited ability to move around easily.

According to Burdette, firefighters performed an initial search and reported that they could not find the resident, adding condition in the home made it very difficult to move around freely and hindered the search.

Shortly after the first search was completed, much of the floor collapsed into the basement, Burdette said. He said another search of the bedrooms was conducted, and the resident still couldn’t be found.

Burdette said with the help from multiple agencies, the fire was brought under control shortly before 9 a.m., but because of the home’s condition, locating the resident was difficult.

He said just after 12 p.m., the resident was located with the help of a Michigan State Police cadaver dog.

Burdette said when firefighters first arrived, they reported that they did not hear a smoke alarm. He said these devices are a homeowner’s first notification of a fire, and they are a key part of survival in the case of a fire.

He said any residents of Grand Blanc Township who want to have a smoke alarm installed in their home can call the fire department during normal business hours.

Any Michigan resident can go the MI Prevention website to have smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors installed for free.

