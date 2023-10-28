Dry with a little sunshine today, rain chances Sunday.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a cold front swept through Mid-Michigan overnight, temperatures have cooled off quite a bit compared to the highs in the 60s and 70s we saw last week. High temperatures today should range from the upper 40s to lower 50s across Mid-Michigan today. Tonight these temperatures will cool off into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Cloudier conditions hold for the next few hours before some clearing taking place during the afternoon, which provides us with a few hours of decent sunshine. Later in the evening clouds fill back in, becoming mostly cloudy overnight.

Winds will be a bit breezy here and there today as gusts reach up to 20mph from the north.

TV5 First Alert Saturday Forecast (WNEM)

Tomorrow will be cooler by several degrees as temperatures struggle to warm up by even 10 degrees from overnight lows that morning. Lower-upper 40s can be expected Sunday afternoon. Sunday night will also be several degrees cooler with lows around or just above freezing.

Showers will be possible Sunday morning for folks south of the Bay region, with the best chances being near and south of I-69. Any rain that we do see should be lighter in nature and focused mostly on the morning hours, thus the late morning-afternoon will be a bit drier. A few more isolated showers, still all rain, will be possible Sunday evening as another disturbance moves through. Sunday night may feature a few more rain showers, possibly mixed with snow in our northern communities!

