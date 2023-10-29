Detroit Pistons cruise to win in their home opener over the Chicago Bulls

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Detroit Pistons were at Little Caesars Arena for the home opener where they defeated the Chicago Bulls 118-102 for the first time since March 10th of 2019.

Not only that, Detroit is off to their best start since the 2018-2019 season with a 2-1 record.

“Overall I’m just proud of the way our guys stay connected,” said Monty Williams, Pistons head coach. “I’m watching them during timeouts and I typically look over there to see the temperature of the huddle and all of them were just like this and that’s a sign of a connected group.”

“We’re three games in. I feel like we’re moving in the right direction,” said Jalen Duren, Pistons Center. “We have the right energy around the team. But, just understanding how the league works you know, there’s 82 games so you’re going to have some bad stretches, you’re going to have good stretches but it’s about staying level-headed.”

19 year old Jalen Duren who’s in his second season tallied his third straight double-double this season racking up 23 points and 15 rebounds.

Cade Cunningham continues to impress, he scored a team-high 25 points tonight. The Pistons will now hit the road and will play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

