Discover ‘Ghosts and Goodies’ at Flint’s Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad

By Lauren Piesko and Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Halloween is right around the corner and if you’re looking for more to do besides trick-or-treating, there are plenty of community events safe and inclusive for the whole family.

“Ghosts and Goodies is almost into its 40th year now, so it’s been quite a long time,” said Brandon Compton, assistant manager of Flint’s Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad.

Compton said he sees it as a hidden gem in Genesee County, and he wants more people to know about it.

“So, this is actually my second year out here at the village, and it’s just really exciting. I feel like even just from last year to this year, we’ve really stepped up our decorations and what we’re doing,” Compton said. “We have families coming out here year after year and even this year, they’re saying, ‘Hey, this has been the best year.’ And we’re excited to get those reviews because when we look around the village, we feel the same way. We think everybody’s on their A-game this year.”

Some new highlights to check out include their floating dragon and Skele-Barbie display. As for Skele-Ken, his job is still beach.

“One of my favorite things that I love seeing whenever people come out here is the family costumes. Some families will go all out. Last year, we had a whole family of The Addams Family, there was probably a dozen of them, they were all dressed in makeup and everything and also, like the Sanderson Sisters, you see some truly great costumes,” Compton said.

And we can’t forget about the oldest attraction there: The Huckleberry Railroad.

“So, the Huckleberry Railroad has been a staple since the park first opened,” Compton said. “It’s one of the things that we truly cherish out here. The train ride itself is about 40-50 minutes, it goes eight miles in a giant loop. It goes all the way down through the town of Genesee, through Mott Lake, it circles back, comes back through the village, where you can see everybody waving at the crossing and then you go back through the other loop before you come back into the station.”

If you haven’t been to Flint’s Crossroads Village yet, you can still stop by on Halloween day from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here to buy tickets.

