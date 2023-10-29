Off and on rain chances today, rain-snow mixed showers possible for some, Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are starting out in the middle 40s for most of Mid-Michigan, while a few lower 40s-upper 30s exist up north. Overall, its a ‘warmer’ start to the day as we will be talking much cooler overnight lows in the coming days. We can thank heavy cloud cover hanging over Mid-Michigan overnight. Temperatures will warm up today but not by all that much. Upper 40s-a few lower 50s are forecast this afternoon. Tonight we retain cloud cover which will act to keep us a bit warmer, but northwesterly winds ushering in cooler air will still allow us to cool into the 30s. Near or below freezing for some.

Showers that moved through this morning are starting to exit the region, right on schedule, giving way to a drier daylight period. Anything that needs to be down outdoors today can be done during the daylight hours as dry conditions will prevail. However, as sundown approaches our chance for rain showers will again pick back up. The best chance for a few light, hit and miss showers will be around and after sunset through about Midnight tonight. Only light accumulations are expected.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

Tomorrow will start out with temperatures in the 30s. Those 30s are likely to remain in place through roughly noon, before most of the area will make a run through the lower and middle 40s for highs making for a pretty cool day. We look to really cool down Monday night as cold air continues to user into the area and we have a decent chance for clear skies which would help us cool down. Lows around and below freezing are possible, especially if clouds can sufficiently clear out.

During the morning through shortly after noon tomorrow, while temperatures are still in the 30s, we will see some lake effect activity developing off Lake Michigan and moving into our northern and western areas, perhaps promoting a chance for rain and snow mixed showers -- likely bringing the chance for the first flakes of the season for places like Alma, Mount Pleasant, Clare, Harrison, Houghton Lake, Gladwin, West Branch, Alger, etc, possible even including the Bay Region. Some isolated graupel will be possible tomorrow as well.

The afternoon should feature off and on chance for sunshine before clouds clear out a bit more tomorrow night.

A preview of your Halloween evening forecast! Temperatures likely ranging from the middle-lower 30s with isolated rain/snow mixed showers!

