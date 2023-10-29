Saginaw families celebrate Halloween with old and new traditions

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend before Halloween is upon us and families are bringing back some favorite local traditions, and creating some new ones.

Sarah Shuler from the Saginaw Children’s Zoo said, “it’s a really fun time for us to celebrate the end of the season but also celebrate Halloween.”

Shuler is talking about the zoo’s annual Zoo Boo event where Saginaw families kicked off their Halloween fun.

She says, “that (the) event is mostly based on having a bunch of a Halloween activities that are either animal based or education based, which is super fun. All the kids get to walk around and go to activity stations and get prizes or candy.”

The event helps put a little more merry instead of the scary into the spooky holiday. Where kids get to dress up in their costumes and learn about the different animals in the zoo. While the kids are enjoying the animals and activities, they’re not the only ones having fun at Zoo Boo.

“It’s really fun to see everybody getting involved. Some of our staff members even dress up,” said Shuler.

Moving across the county to Skorupski Family Funeral Home, kids got a chance to tap into their creative side for a pumpkin decorating contest.

Spencer Skorupski from the funeral home said, “the Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest was started as a fun alternative to the many trunk or treats. There’s so many great trunk or treats in the area. We wanted to switch it up a little bit and give folks an opportunity to kind of express themselves creatively in another way.”

Saginaw County students in grades 3-5 got the chance to win a pizza party for their class by decorating a pumpkin. Celebrity judges like WNEM TV-5′s very own Blake Keller picked out the winner; which was not an easy task.

“A lot of creative ideas. It’s a good thing. I’m not the judge because I’d probably pick them all as winners,” said Skorupski.

Halloween is on Tuesday. For more information on trick-or-treating times in your area click here; and drivers remember to watch out for trick-or-treaters while you are driving around.

