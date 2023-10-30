Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say

FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot trying to protect his mother.(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot trying to protect his mother, WAFF reports.

According to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, two other people are dead from what started as a domestic incident Sunday night and turned into a murder-suicide.

The boy was shot while trying to save his mother, Terry said. An officer at the scene said the boy may lose his hand as a result of his injuries.

The boy’s family is with him at the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky officials say a 37-year-old man has died after accidentally stabbing himself in the...
Man dies after being accidentally stabbed with hunting knife, officials say
Hailey Silas, 22, was found dead on a barge near Memphis, Tennessee on Oct. 21.
Family begs for answers after 22-year-old’s body found on barge over 400 miles from home
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
Mom speaks after dealing with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
2023 trick-or-treat times across mid-Michigan
Zoo Boo
Saginaw families celebrate Halloween with old and new traditions

Latest News

A haunted hayride in Rhode Island shut down after a teen worker was critically injured in an...
Teen critically injured in haunted hayride
People in Khan Younis, Gaza, look through rubble and destroyed buildings on Sunday, October 29,...
Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
General Motors, the lone holdout among Detroit Three, faces rising pressure and risks from strike
Sofie Fallon and her mother, Mary Fallon, listen to the sermon during mass at the Basilica of...
More than 1,000 pay tribute to Maine’s mass shooting victims on day of prayer, reflection and hope
It's near the pediatric unit and is being called a place where families of young patients can...
Covenant Healthcare to unveil new family room