Chilly Halloween ahead, one of the coldest on record

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Halloween finally arrives tomorrow for those looking to enjoy the fesitivities!

But make sure your costume accomodates some warm clothing either underneath or over it with cold temperatures expected to stick around for the big day tomorrow. We also may see flakes fly by the time trick-or-treating rolls around, too!

Flakes on Halloween certainly aren’t unheard of, but it certainly doesn’t happen every year. And while cold air is also something that shows itself on the holiday, we usually aren’t as cold as we expect to be tomorrow.

This Evening & Overnight

We haven’t seen significant snow in the TV5 viewing area today, but there’s always plenty of feelings (good and bad) when it comes to the sight of the first flakes of the season. Most of them have just been flurries, and those should wind down as we head into the late evening and overnight, in areas that haven’t seen that already.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be in the 20s. (WNEM)

Skies will actually clear out as well, giving us clear to partly cloudy skies for a time. We expect clouds to filter back in toward daybreak tomorrow, but not before temperatures have a chance to drop off into the 20s for overnight lows.

Winds will be light, turning southwesterly into the night. A minor difference between our temperature and the wind chill can be expected tomorrow morning.

Tuesday: Halloween

Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy through a bulk of the day tomorrow, and the primary time for any snow showers is expected to be during the afternoon and evening. If we see anything during the early part of the day, we expect it to be more hit or miss, and if there is anything around during that time, it would likely just be flurries.

Snow will be scattered around the area through Tuesday evening. *image depicts simulation* (WNEM)

Once scattered snow showers return, potentially mixed with rain at times, they’ll stick around through the evening before ending in most areas by the overnight. The Thumb, especially eastern areas, will likely see the showers continue into the morning hours of Wednesday with lake-effect processes. With the scattered coverage not everyone will see snow tomorrow or during trick-or-treating.

Lake-Effect snow will continue Tuesday night and Wednesday AM in the Thumb. (WNEM)

Accumulations are expected to be hard to come by, with ground temperatures still in the 40s and 50s for most areas. However, if a snow shower comes down heavy enough, it may be able to briefly coat grassy or elevated surfaces, before melting.

Highs on Tuesday are expected to be in the 30s and low 40s, with a light southwesterly wind becoming variable from place to place into the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the 30s and low 40s. (WNEM)

For perspective, the coldest Halloween on record for Saginaw is Halloween 1917, with a high temperature of 32 degrees. We currently project the high to be 40, which would be good for 4th coldest on record, tied with 1898, 1908, 1926, and 1972.

2019 was the last time we picked up a trace of snow on the holiday. Flint picked up just shy of 1″ with 0.7″ of snow back in 2014.

Some of the coldest high temperatures on record for Halloween. (WNEM)

