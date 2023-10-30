Crews respond to fire at abandoned house in Mt. Morris Twp.

MT. MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Crews responded to a fire at an abandoned house in Mt. Morris Township on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at an abandoned house on Tremont Avenue.

The Mt. Morris Township Fire Department said the house was fully engulfed in flames when the firefighters arrived on scene, adding the fire caused powerlines to fall to the ground.

An abandoned house caught fire in Mt. Morris Township on Monday, Oct. 30. (WNEM)

For the safety of the firefighters, the fire department said they let the house burn.

No one was injured.

