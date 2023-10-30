Crews respond to fire at abandoned house in Mt. Morris Twp.

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Crews responded to a fire at an abandoned house in Mt. Morris Township on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at an abandoned house on Tremont Avenue.

The Mt. Morris Township Fire Department said the house was fully engulfed in flames when the firefighters arrived on scene, adding the fire caused powerlines to fall to the ground.

An abandoned house caught fire in Mt. Morris Township on Monday, Oct. 30.
An abandoned house caught fire in Mt. Morris Township on Monday, Oct. 30.(WNEM)

For the safety of the firefighters, the fire department said they let the house burn.

No one was injured.

Read next:
Part of M-52 to close for culvert replacement
Roadwork will begin next week on the I-280 bridge in Scott County.
Two men injured in crash involving sugar beet truck
Crash in Tuscola County with sugar beet truck.
Sheriff: Man arrested after punching, siccing dog on deputy
(MGN graphic)
Man in stable condition after Bay City shooting
Police lights generic.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Crash in Tuscola County with sugar beet truck.
Two men injured in crash involving sugar beet truck
Kentucky officials say a 37-year-old man has died after accidentally stabbing himself in the...
Man dies after being accidentally stabbed with hunting knife, officials say
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

Road work generic
Two I-75 ramps to close for culvert repairs
Part of M-52 to close for culvert replacement
Friday Night Lights
TV5′s Game of the Week announced
(MGN graphic)
Sheriff: Man arrested after punching, siccing dog on deputy