First snowflakes of the season, cold for Halloween

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures have been turning colder as we start off this new workweek, certainly a change from last week! Our temperature difference from Friday to today is around 30 degrees. With the colder turn in the forecast, we’ve also seen our first snowflakes of the season early this morning in our northern counties. Others in Mid-Michigan will also see their first snowflakes of the season between today and Tuesday. Unfortunately, all of this colder weather is lining up with Halloween and trick-or-treating times. However, Halloween is always a toss-up each year weather-wise and it looks like this year will be on the colder side of the coin!

Today

The morning bus stops are on the colder side and will require a heavier jacket and hat as most temperatures are in the upper 30s. Wind chills with a 5 to 10 mph northwest wind are running about 5 degrees colder than the actual air temperature. Wind speeds today will reach up to about 15 mph at the most but continue to hold the northwest direction. Wind chills will run into the middle 30s nearly all afternoon with a high only around 41 degrees. The normal high temperature today is 54 degrees, so we’re now well below-average after an above-average week last week.

Monday will have a high around 41. (WNEM)

Lake-effect rain and snow showers will also be around this afternoon, particularly for our typical lake-effect bands in our northwest locations like Clare, Houghton Lake, West Branch, and Rose City. Snow won’t be able to stick with ground temperatures being too warm still.

There will be lake-effect northwest today. (WNEM)

Tonight

Any flurries and sprinkles will come to an end during the evening leading to a dry overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, though locations near the Great Lakes Bay Region and Flint could see a period of clear skies earlier in the night. Lows will fall to around 27 degrees with the wind starting to turn to the southwest with a speed of 5 to 10 mph. If you still happen to have any hoses, fountains, or sprinklers outside you’ll want to drain them or bring them inside!

Monday night falls to around 27 degrees. (WNEM)

Tuesday - Halloween! 🎃

A weak disturbance will move into the Great Lakes which will bring another round of rain and snow showers. With how the forecast is trending, this could potentially actually be more snow than rain! The best timing of when we see this activity picking up is in the afternoon and evening (though a few flurries could fly mid-morning). Overall, bus stops and the morning drive will be in normal shape to start the day, but roads should be more damp by the afternoon and evening. This will especially be the case in our western counties where the rain/snow chance is highest. Snow won’t be able to stick again with the ground being too warm, but flakes will certainly fly! This activity will also be around for trick-or-treating and should slowly shift south and east as the evening goes on.

Tuesday evening will have rain and snow showers moving through. (WNEM)

Temperatures only get up to 40 degrees in the afternoon, then fall into the middle 30s by the evening for trick-or-treating. With the wind factored in (southwest at 5 to 10 mph), wind chills will be right near 30 degrees, if not even colder in the upper 20s. You’ll need to bundle up and at the very least wear a few insulating layers underneath your costume.

It'll be cold Tuesday evening! (WNEM)

Tuesday night will see a wave of snow showers move across the Thumb from north to south. It’ll be another sub-freezing night too as lows fall to around 25 degrees. The forecast does trend milder towards the end of the week, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

A few more snow showers move across the Thumb Tuesday evening. (WNEM)

