Local UAW members respond to tentative agreement with GM

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – General Motors (GM) has joined Stellantis and Ford and now all three have proposed contracts on the table waiting on ratification from UAW members.

Ford agreed to a new contract last week and was followed by Stellantis, which raised the pressure on GM to settle for essentially the same terms.

The tentative agreement between GM and the UAW includes a 25 percent wage increase across the life of the contract, a reinstatement of the 2009 cost of living adjustment formula, a three-year progression to the top wage, and an end of tier wage scales by the end of the contract.

The agreements come more than six weeks after the first plants went on strike.

UAW members at the GM Flint processing center in Swartz Creek said they are excited about the news that there is a tentative agreement, but they are remaining cautious as they wait to hear from local leaders.

The latest deal comes after the UAW turned up the heat over the weekend expanding the strike to GM’s largest North American plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

The deal would give autoworkers a 25 percent wage increase and cost of living adjustments over the four- and half-year deal. Those two factors combined would bring the wage increase to over 30 percent by the end of the contract.

Local 651 President Eric Price said he is waiting by the phone for an update.

“Just like everybody else, we heard that there is a tentative agreement on the table,” he said. “I’m still waiting on my regional reps to give me a call and let me know otherwise. This is what we’ve been working for since 2006 when I came in. Like I said before, we did lose some things and knowing that I can get some of that stuff back, it just feels good for me.”

However, a local UAW picketer Jeff Cusenza said if the new agreement doesn’t include the return to pensions, he doesn’t want it.

“It’s a very good offer, but in the long run, what do you have when you retire? What do you have when you leave?” he said. “And the young people don’t see that, they’re not looking at the future. There’s a lot of people, there’s so much diversity in age. I’m 59, going to be 60. I’ve only got seven and a half years in, but this is historic for me. There are people behind me, the young people come in as temps, this is going to be a life-changing experience for them. But the people that have been here, been through it and lost everything, they deserve to get it back.”

Before holding ratification votes, local leaders will attend regional meetings to go over the tentative agreement, and then they will share that information with union members.

