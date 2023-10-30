Man in stable condition after Bay City shooting

By George Castle
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that took place on State Street in Bay City early Sunday morning.

According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety (BCDPS), officers were dispatched to the 400 block of State Street shortly after 3 a.m. on Oct. 29 for a report of a fight and gunshots. Officers found a 34-year-old Bay County man with gunshot wounds and rendered aid to him. He was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition, the BCDPS said.

Witnesses told police the suspect’s vehicle is a dark-colored pickup truck that was last seen traveling south on State Street.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCDPS at 989-892-8571 or the non-emergency number to Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551. Individuals can also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), downloading the P3 mobile app, or going to P3Tips.com.

