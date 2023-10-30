Michigan State loses thrilling charity exhibition game to #9 Tennessee 89-88

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - at the Breslin Center in East Lansing were a pair of top 10 teams Michigan State and Tennessee faced off an exhibition match and charity event that felt like a game in late March.

Players and staff for both teams showed their support for those effected by the Maui Wildfires during pregame wearing Maui Strong and flowered shirts as proceeds from today event would go towards helping the relief fund.

The start of the game didn’t go the way the Spartans wanted. They would start the game down 15-1 as the Volunteers were hot from three to start.

MSU would get it going middle way through the first with big plays on both sides of the ball and were able to cut the lead down to 3 going into the half.

The Spartans were in range to strike throughout the 2nd half. They would get within 3 with under 10 seconds left when the defense and A.J Hoggard made a play.

Tennessee would rush it up court and would end up drawing a foul with just under 2 seconds left.

Jordan Gainey would hit one of two free throws to give MSU one more shot, but they couldn’t convert as Tennessee hangs on to beat Michigan State 89-88.

Up next for Michigan State in their first regular season game as they will be here at the Breslin Center to take on James Madison on November 6th.

